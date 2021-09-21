USDA-NRCS in Mississippi announces environmental quality incentives program sign-up

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee approved a bill to use federal coronavirus relief aid to revive a program designed to help clean up waterways, improve outdoor recreation, and preserve open space. Senate Bill 525 would inject the Growing Greener program with $500 million from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Biden in March. The bill still requires approval from the full state Senate and House before it could go to Gov. Tom Wolf. The money likely would have to come out of the $2.4 billion left over from the American Rescue Plan. That had been set aside to balance next year’s state budget.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO