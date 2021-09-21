Luxury Watches for Women Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Bulgari, Union Glashütte, Cartier, Patek Philippe

If you think you’ve seen every Patek Philippe under the sun, Phillips is about make you think again. On Thursday, the auction house in association with Bacs & Russo revealed that two previously unknown Patek Philippe watches will be offered at the The Geneva Watch Auction: XIV this November. Both perpetual calendar chronographs fall under the watchmaker’s reference 2499, though the yellow gold option is a first series example. The rare gold watch is retailed by Serpico y Laino with its original bracelet, a well-preserved dial, and an unpolished case. Pre-sale estimates for the timepiece run between $2,163,820 and $4,327,640. The second...

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO