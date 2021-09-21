CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emmys Producer Speaks Out Against Seth Rogen’s ‘Frustrating’ Covid Jokes, ‘Disrespectful’ Scott Frank

By Zack Sharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards went viral at the start of the show thanks to Seth Rogen , who took a moment before presenting Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy to grill the ceremony for presumably unsafe coronavirus protocols. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It is not. They lied to us,” the comedian told the audience. “We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?”

A new report from Variety claims Emmys producers Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin are “still fuming” over Rogen’s decision to grill the ceremony over Covid safety. The producers confirmed Rogen went off script to make the jokes and expressed confusion over Rogen’s decision considering he attended rehearsals earlier in the day and knew what the safety protocols were.

“We have worked for months and months to make that a safe space,” Stewart told Variety . “We’ve worked with all the health authorities. We were signed off by LA County, we came up with a plan with them. Those tables were distanced. Everyone was vaccinated. Everyone was negative tested in that audience. And also he had rehearsed. So he knew exactly what it was. So, I just felt it was an unfortunate misdirect from [Seth Rogen]. Because it wasn’t just our decision. This is the health authorities’ decision as well, to say that it’s a completely safe environment if you do all those things.”

Rogen’s off-script jokes forced the producers to include a last minute addition to the Emmys telecast: Cedric the Entertainer and Reggie Watts detailing all the reasons the ceremony was Covid safe and even mentioning all attendees were compliant in ensuring they were vaccinated and received a negative Covid test ahead of time.

“It made three months of very hard work and many, many discussions to get it absolutely right feel a little bit wasted, really,” Stewart said of Rogen’s decision. “And then we just sort of played catch up. Because we wanted the audience to know how safe it was in there. We work in this industry, we’re desperately aware of COVID. I’ve done 50 productions nearly in COVID and not have people get sick. So, it’s deeply frustrating.”

Stewart also spoke out against “The Queen’s Gambit” creator Scott Frank , who was widely criticized for going long during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Frank continuously ignored the music cues to cut his speech short and gave a speech that ran over four minutes.

“I don’t want to go through that again,” Stewart said. “It’s a simple equation. These people are professionals. They understand what’s going on, it’s their industry. It’s not a sports awards. So they know what they are doing and the simple fact is, they know there’s only a finite amount of time. I’d love them to be able to speak for half an hour if they wanted to. But we don’t have that time. So it’s a simple equation. If you think that you have to speak for four or five minutes, that means somebody else can’t. It’s just incredibly disrespectful to your fellow nominees.”

Head over to Variety’s website to read more from Stewart on the 2021 Emmys telecast.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Emmys: Seth Rogen calls out event over lack of COVID safety precautions

Seth Rogen appeared to shade the 73rd Emmy awards over their lack of COVID safety protocols, adding that the ceremony claimed it was going to be outside and then wasn't. The comedian took to the stage to hand out the first award of the night, calling out the of precautions in place. "Let me start by saying, there’s way too many of us in this little room,” he began (via Independent.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

You Have to See Seth Rogen's Confused Reaction to the 2021 Emmys' Opening Musical Number

Watch: Rita Wilson Raps Jay-Z Lyrics at 2021 Emmys Awards. The 2021 Emmys kicked off in musical fashion, with stars like This Is Us' Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, Black-ish's Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and Pose's Billy Porter joining host Cedric The Entertainer for a rousing performance that served as a love letter to television, a.k.a. Cedric's "best friend."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Scott Frank
Person
Reggie Watts
CinemaBlend

Seth Rogen Wowed Fans With 'Scooby-Doo Chic' Look At The Emmys

The 2021 Emmys got off to an unexpected start with a tent full of some of the biggest names in television performing their own Emmys version of Biz Markie's "Just A Friend," but Seth Rogen actually had fans talking before the broadcast even began. The actor and producer hit the red carpet for the Emmys, and Rogen was all but unrecognizable with a look that has been dubbed "Scooby-Doo chic." Jinkies!
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Seth Rogen jokes about ‘WAP,’ indoor ceremony during COVID at Emmys

Seth Rogen brought his trademark humor to the Emmy Awards. The comedian reeled off jokes about “WAP” — the sexually charged anthem by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B — and about having an award show during the COVID-19 pandemic when he appeared as a presenter at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Variety
albuquerqueexpress.com

Scott Frank wins Emmy

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): American director and screenwriter Scott Frank took home an Emmy for directing Netflix's popular series 'The Queen's Gambit'. Frank won the award in the category 'Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie'. The hit series, which stars actor Anya Taylor-Joy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Beast

Seth Rogen Calls Out COVID-Unsafe Emmys: ‘This Is Insane!’

Whatever one might think about that musical Emmys opening—a parody of the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” starring some poor, unfortunate soul in a Daft Punk-esque TV head—it was hard to ignore just how full the room looked. Host Cedric the Entertainer noted that given COVID-19, there might have been an impression going in that this event would be “Emmys Lite.” Instead it appears they invited every celebrity who’s ever been on TV to convene in an “outdoor” ballroom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Chill, Seth Rogen. LA health officials say Emmys didn’t violate COVID-19 rules

LOS ANGELES — Sunday’s unmasked, socially undistanced, indoor Emmys ceremony prompted many — including presenter Seth Rogen — to wonder if awards shows are somehow exempt from COVID-19 protocols. Well, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has spoken, and the answer is: Actually, yeah, kinda. In response to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Emmy Telecast Producer Denounces Queen's Gambit Creator Scott Frank Over XXL Acceptance Speech: 'It's Just Incredibly Disrespectful'

Scott Frank’s Emmy acceptance speech may have finally ended, but the controversy surrounding the Queen’s Gambit EP’s marathon address rages on. In an interview with our sister pub Variety, Emmy telecast producer Ian Stewart joined the chorus of critics denouncing Frank for the lengthy speech he delivered on Sunday after winning the limited series directing prize. (Frank ignored multiple cues from the orchestra to wrap up his three-plus minute oration.) “It’s a simple equation,” Stewart fumed. “These people are professionals. They understand what’s going on, it’s their industry. It’s not a sports awards. So they know what they are doing and...
MUSIC
New York Post

‘Queen’s Gambit’ director Scott Frank roasted for long 2021 Emmys speech

“Queen’s Gambit” director Scott Frank is getting a lot of heat for his long and overdrawn 2021 Emmys speech. The filmmaker won the award for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie for the Netflix show and spoke for about two minutes, despite the music trying to play him off.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

L.A. County Health Department Has Responded After Seth Rogen’s Emmys Maskless Celebrities Remarks Go Viral

This past weekend marked the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, and to say it was a star-studded night would be an understatement. The ceremony featured appearances from a number of Hollywood’s biggest actors, including Seth Rogen, who caught the internet’s attention with his new look. However, the actor, writer and producer, who presented the first award of the night, also went viral for questioning the COVID-19 protocols in place and commented on maskless celebrities, while on stage. Now, the Los Angeles County health department has responded to Rogen’s comments.
CELEBRITIES
Whittier Daily News

Emmys 2021: Twitter loves Seth Rogen’s pumpkin spice suit and jokes about the show

Seth Rogen’s appearance at Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards surprised many on social media and his choice of wardrobe evoked a feeling of a popular seasonal coffee drink. Rogen’s orange suit jacket and brown trousers reminded many of the upcoming fall weather and the seasonal offerings of pumpkin-spiced lattes. The actor/comedian also surprised viewers at home with his jokes calling out the night’s ceremony being indoors despite an ongoing pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy