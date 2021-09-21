CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
75 for 75: First NFL Game

Cover picture for the article"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021. The 49ers made their NFL debut against the New York Yanks at Kezar Stadium. The Yanks were a vagabond club, having played in the NFL as the Boston Yanks, then the New York Bulldogs before becoming the New York Yanks in 1950. Their sole gate attraction was former Louisiana State star running back Zollie "Tugboat" Toth.

#49ers#American Football#The New York Yanks#The Boston Yanks#Louisiana State
