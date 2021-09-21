CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Justice Department sues to block American Airlines, JetBlue alliance in Northeast

By Lori Aratani
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department and attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia filed suit Tuesday seeking to block a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways that allows the carriers to sell each other’s seats on selected routes in the Northeast, saying it is anti-competitive and will lead to higher ticket prices.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

The US Department of Justice confirms it has sued in US federal court to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scuttle their partnership in the Northeast USA, alleging the pact violates US anti-trust laws. Filed in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the civil antitrust suit says...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID Vaccine

DENVER(CBS4) – A Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline’s vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion. (credit: CBS) Jaymee Barrington and her lawyers say she is “a devout Christian and holds the strong belief that her God and holy teachings do not permit the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine into her body.” The suit alleges she filed for a religious exemption, but she fears a suspension from work could lead to her termination after being with the company for 30 years. The suit states Barrington learned her exemption couldn’t be accommodated on Sept. 21. United Airlines released the following statement: Safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to vigorously defend our policy – vaccine requirements have been around for decades and have served to keep airline employees and customers safe. And with the pandemic continuing to kill more than 2,000 people every day, we remain convinced that our vaccine policy saves lives. As of today, excluding employees who have submitted exemptions, 98.5% of United’s U.S. employees are vaccinated.
CENTENNIAL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
TravelPulse

The Best and Worst US Airlines for Luggage Damage Revealed

A new report by LuggageHero found the best and worst airlines for damaged or missing luggage this year. Using data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mishandled Baggage in Air Travel Consumer Reports for the first six months of 2021, the report found that 692,884 pieces of luggage had been lost or mishandled. This number comes out of the 160 million bags that were checked in the same period.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Unvaccinated workers NO LONGER have special pandemic leave in American Airlines. The company becomes the latest carrier to step up incentives for employee vaccines

American Airlines will stop giving a special pandemic leave to unvaccinated employees in October. This means those workers will need to use their own sick days or medical leave if they get COVID-19. American is now the latest carrier to encourage workers to get the vaccine through policy changes. See...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Merrick Garland
USA TODAY

Snail mail slowdown

A man who shot and killed 5 people at a Maryland newspaper was sentenced. And a ghost town was uncovered in Utah after over 60 years. It's Tuesday's news.
INDUSTRY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy continues Block III Super Hornet testing, accepts first new production jet

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the first new-production Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet on Aug. 31. The first of 78 new Super Hornets built by The Boeing Company was ferried to Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, for continued developmental […] The post Navy continues Block III Super Hornet testing, accepts first new production jet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Airlines#U S Airlines#Jetblue Alliance#The Justice Department#Jetblue Airways#District Court#Washington Post Live#Doj#The Northeast Alliance#Delta Air Lines#Us Airways#Dot
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Upcoming Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

Judges asked if Jan. 6 plea deals were too lenient. Now, the U.S. for the first time seeks jail for a misdemeanor offender.

Federal judges for months have questioned whether no-prison plea deals offered by the government to low-level Jan. 6 defendants are too lenient to deter future attackers from terrorizing members of Congress. Government shutdown? Here's what to know about Thursday's deadline and what might follow. Now judges can decide for themselves,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines

Comments / 0

Community Policy