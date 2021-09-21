Optical Coherence Tomography Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028
The growing incidence of cancer and cardiac diseases coupled with advancement in technology is driving the optical coherence tomography market. The global optical coherence tomography market is forecast to reach USD 2,473.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Optical coherence tomography is an effective optical diagnostics that emits a 2D view of the retina to help in ophthalmological treatments and tests.www.bostonnews.net
