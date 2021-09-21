Five Movies to Watch If You Liked “American Sniper”

The story of Chris Kyle as portrayed by Bradley Cooper in American Sniper has drawn criticism as well as praise over the years since everything from the actual life of the man to the technical details of the movie have been looked over repeatedly. Quite a few people have praised Cooper for portraying Kyle in this manner but others have said that it wasn’t nearly as accurate as people appear to think. That’s kind of an odd statement unless it’s coming from someone that knew Chris and understood what he was like. Given what the man accomplished in his life before he was murdered it’s fair to say that a lot of people had no idea what was really going on in his head, nor did they fully understand what he was all about unless he opened up to them. But he was good at what he did, and it’s easy to think that what he did left him not so much broken as shaken considering that a lot of us have no idea what warfare is like up close and personal.