CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Five Movies to Watch If You Liked “American Sniper”

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Chris Kyle as portrayed by Bradley Cooper in American Sniper has drawn criticism as well as praise over the years since everything from the actual life of the man to the technical details of the movie have been looked over repeatedly. Quite a few people have praised Cooper for portraying Kyle in this manner but others have said that it wasn’t nearly as accurate as people appear to think. That’s kind of an odd statement unless it’s coming from someone that knew Chris and understood what he was like. Given what the man accomplished in his life before he was murdered it’s fair to say that a lot of people had no idea what was really going on in his head, nor did they fully understand what he was all about unless he opened up to them. But he was good at what he did, and it’s easy to think that what he did left him not so much broken as shaken considering that a lot of us have no idea what warfare is like up close and personal.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

Two companies want to pay you $1,300 to watch scary movies

(NEXSTAR) — Are you a horror movie buff?. Opportunity awaits: Not one, but two companies want to pay someone to watch scary films this October. First off, FinanceBuzz wants to hire a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst” to record their heart rate while watching 13 top horror movies. The new hire will be paid $1,300 and will be sent a Fitbit to record their heart rate, along with a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.
MOVIES
Mashed

The Julia Roberts Movie You Should Never Watch On An Empty Stomach

You've probably heard the advice, "don't grocery shop on an empty stomach." It's not just a saying, this is tried and true advice. Not just because you may buy more than you need, but you might buy more junk and high-calorie foods, too (via Infogrocery). In fact, doing any type of shopping when you're hungry might not be the best idea — you're likely to buy more non-food items when you're hungry as well, according to HuffPost.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to the Cast of The Longest Yard?

Back in 1974, “The Longest Yard,” was released, and we aren’t talking about the one that made everyone laugh in 2005 starring actors like Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. We are talking about the one that was released nearly 31 years prior to that – the OG. When a former football star leaves his girlfriend and steals and wrecks her car, he’s sentenced to an 18-month stint in prison where he meets a few unsavory characters. Because Crewe, the NFL star, was released from the NFL due to his points shaving scheme, the convicts in the prison aren’t exactly welcoming, and it makes things worse when the warden requires Crewe to coach his own team of prison guard football players so they can win a championship. Long story short, it’s hilarious, and the second one is just as good. The original, though, is now 46-years-old, and fans are wondering what happened to the original cast.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kyle
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Nick
Person
James Cameron
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Five Movies That are Eerily Similar to The Warriors

The Warriors is one of those movies that a lot of people might feel is outdated and kind of ridiculous given the appearance of so many gangs and the fact that they kind of run the city considering that they outnumber the cops. But back in the day, this movie was one of those that could easily get a person’s blood flowing since it was action-packed for the time even if it was ripped to pieces by the critics. Honestly, it’s not the best movie ever made but it was something that was, for its own time, a decent idea that could have been given a little more attention and possibly a lot more help with the dialogue. If one looks at a lot of movies from this time period though they’ll probably find that this isn’t the only movie that had a serious issue with dialogue, since decades ago quite a few movies relied on effects and action and were kind of lacking when it came to overall dialogue.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Fall Movie Preview? What to watch if you want to have fun

The movies of this fall are with so much awe. As the final months of the year are coming, it’s time to catch up with good movies of the year and have fun. Well, let’s have fun with a bunch of movies and popcorn. The meaning of fun differs from...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘It Was Very Important’ to Break Stigma of Playing Gay Roles with ‘Brokeback’

In a new interview with The Sunday Times (via Insider), Jake Gyllenhaal reflected on playing a gay role in “Brokeback Mountain” as a straight man. The actor earned his first and only Oscar nomination to date thanks to his performance opposite Heath Ledger in the Ang Lee-directed romance drama. The Times asked if people would have “a different reaction” to two straight actors tackling the romantic leads in “Brokeback Mountain,” to which Gyllenhaal replied, “I don’t know. Maybe?” “Part of the medicine of storytelling is that we were two straight guys playing these parts,” Gyllenhaal added. “There was a stigma about playing...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Sniper#The Deer Hunter One#Ptsd#Black Hawk#The Hurt Locker#Avatar
TVGuide.com

8 Shows Like Psych to Watch While You Wait for the Third Psych Movie

You don't have to be psychic to understand why people love Psych. USA's beloved buddy comedy tags along with hyper-observant slacker Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) as he opens a fake psychic detective agency with his best friend and reluctant partner in crime, Burton "Gus" Guster (Dulé Hill). The irreverent procedural is jam-packed with running jokes and obscure pop culture references. Fans have followed Psych through eight seasons and two feature-length films, with a third on the way.
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

You Can Get Paid To Watch Your Fave Horror Movies

Who doesn't love a good horror movie? The adrenaline rush, the jump scares, watching with one eye through your fingers while you scream at the TV that she shouldn't have gone in there in the first place!. Horror movies are great, and while there are new releases every day, there...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer Leaks Online …

This looks glorious. A dash of “Punch Drunk Love” mixed in with the character mosaic of “Boogie Nights.”. This is obviously an inferior quality screen-shot video of the the teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, but goddamit if you don’t feel that cinematic energy and vibe coming through your screen.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Saban Films To Acquire Alejandro Hidalgo’s Horror Drama ‘The Exorcism Of God’ Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is finalizing a deal to acquire The Exorcism of God, a horror drama from Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time), which is set to premiere today at Fantastic Fest. The company will handle the film’s distribution in the U.S., as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and South Africa, with XYZ Films continuing to oversee international sales in other territories. The feature, set in an isolated Mexican town, follows Father Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), an American exorcist who becomes possessed by the Devil, subsequently committing a terrible sacrilege. 18 years later, the consequences of his sin come...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

10 Oscar Isaac Movies and TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Card Counter Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether he's earthbound or in a galaxy far, far away, Oscar Isaac brings out the humane core of each of his characters. Through varying genres and a wide range of personalities, the performer has demonstrated his talents on several occasions, and that won't stop anytime soon. Currently, Isaac stars in The Card Counter and HBO's Scenes from a Marriage. Soon enough, Isaac will be seen in Dune and heard in The Addams Family 2. It's a very active time for the animated actor, and it's well-deserved, too. Certainly, if you've followed Isaac throughout the years, you're probably well-aware of his skills, and if you're not, then you have some homework to do. If you love the Star Wars actor, here's what you should stream next.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Shudder in September 2021

Leading into October – a right proper spooky season – it’s only natural for moviegoers to seek out horror films: to pre-game their mainstay genre favorites and stretch the bounds of what they’ve come to expect from it. And when moviegoers seek out horror films, it’s only natural that they seek out Shudder. You seek, September is a great time to test the waters of horror movies. This isn’t the season for Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th (1980) or A Nightmare on Elm Street (1985). Rather, it’s to check out utterly unknown quantities like Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018) and The Happiness of the Katakuris (2001): movies that are not quite ready for horror primetime, but great new discoveries that survive at the peripheries of the unknown.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Zoolander’ Team Reveals Original Plan to Kill Derek and How They Avoided an R Rating

“Zoolander” is officially 20 years old as of September 28, 2021. To celebrate two decades of Blue Steel references and more, director-actor-writer Ben Stiller joined Esquire magazine alongside stars Christine Taylor, Milla Jovovich, and more to look back at the comedy classic. One of the big revelations from the 20th anniversary interview arrives early: Jake Gyllenhaal auditioned for the role of male model Hansel, famously played by Owen Wilson in the final cut. Stiller told Esquire that Wilson was always his top choice for Hansel, but there was a time when scheduling conflicts suggested the actor would not be available to...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: What To Watch If You Like The Candyman And DC Movies Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I believe that we are witnessing one of the most fascinating success stories in Hollywood in recent years as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II continues to rise in fame and acclaim. Believe it or not, acting was only the second career choice for the supremely talented, award-winning, 35-year-old Candyman cast member and only became his main gig after he was laid off from his job as a city planner in San Francisco.
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

Shows Like Peaky Blinders You Can Binge Watch Today

"Peaky Blinders" is one of BBC's greatest period productions, a show that began modestly enough but has been garnering more and more fans with each passing season. It stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, a decorated veteran who returns from World War I deeply traumatized by the experience, and who then has to take on a leadership role in his family's criminal operation. Intelligent, calculating, and ambitious, Tommy builds his family's business until they have a veritable empire for themselves in northern England. Their work is a perplexing combination of illicit activities and legitimate business, all of which are so intertwined that it's difficult for anyone...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Obscure Horror Movies That Should Be Remade

Obscure horror movies are, as you might have guessed, those that don’t always get a lot of attention but still had a lot of potential and in some cases featured very famous faces that should have made a little bit of a difference in how the movie performed. But somehow these movies either got overlooked or weren’t considered to be much of anything and as a result, were tossed aside in order to let other movies make their way forward. There are a lot of other movies out there in the horror genre that are fully capable of making people scream and cringe with their content, but the selections below are those that I think could still be great if they were given another shot. Perhaps if a few of the original actors came back, these movies might benefit from another look and perhaps a few design changes that could make them a little more impressive and bring the story back into focus in a way that might make people take note of them again. Here are just a few obscure horror movies that could benefit from a reboot.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

9 Shows and Movies Like Netflix's The Haunting You Should Watch If You Like The Haunting

The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor are a couple of the best entries in the horror TV genre of the past few years. Mike Flanagan's Netflix anthology series are good old fashioned ghost stories that deliver not just on bone-chilling spooky moments (those background ghosts will have you looking around corners for a while) but emotional, character-driven narratives too. So far, The Haunting has given us two seasons, and it's not yet clear whether Flanagan might eventually make more, but we have plenty of suggestions for other shows and movies you're sure to enjoy if you're hankering for more scares.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy