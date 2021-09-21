CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seize multiple weapons during traffic stop, search of residence

By Kim Dunlap Kokomo Tribune
 8 days ago
As part of an interdiction investigation to “avert possible criminal activity in Kokomo,” authorities seized several weapons, ammunition and drugs during two separate searches Friday on the southeast side of Kokomo.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the investigation — which included law enforcement from KPD, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police — initially began around 12:55 a.m. Sept. 12, when police were notified of a possible fight involving handguns in the 400 block of East Havens Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they were met at the time with “uncooperative individuals indicating there was no problem,” the release noted.

However, over the course of the next several days, KPD continued receiving information concerning criminal activity of “an organization and its members,” the release indicated.

Then around 10 p.m. Friday, KPD initiated a traffic stop on an SUV somewhere on the southeast side of Kokomo, and multiple weapons were located and seized from the vehicle during that stop.

Police also obtained a search warrant for a residence on that same day, and the release stated that further items were seized from that property relating to the investigation.

In all — from both the traffic stop and warranted search of the residence — police ended up seizing 362 pounds of ammunition, 15 rifles, 6 handguns, one shotgun, two pounds of marijuana and 54-Hemp vape cartridges, though the release did not indicate any arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

