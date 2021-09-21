How You Can Help An NJMOM In Need Care For Her Baby
Did you know that 1 in every 3 New Jersey families is struggling with buying diapers for their babies and toddlers? Did you also know public assistance programs don’t cover diapers? As more and more families find themselves struggling to make ends meet, especially during the pandemic and recent damage from Hurricane Ida, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) will hold its inaugural #GreatBigDiaperDrive in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, occurring from September 27 through October 3.njmom.com
Comments / 0