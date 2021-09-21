CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

How You Can Help An NJMOM In Need Care For Her Baby

By Athena
njmom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that 1 in every 3 New Jersey families is struggling with buying diapers for their babies and toddlers? Did you also know public assistance programs don’t cover diapers? As more and more families find themselves struggling to make ends meet, especially during the pandemic and recent damage from Hurricane Ida, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) will hold its inaugural #GreatBigDiaperDrive in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, occurring from September 27 through October 3.

njmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
kidsinthehouse.com

How You Can Help Your Family Age in Place

No matter how old your parents are, helping them have the best experience in life as they get older and undergo lifestyle changes can be an extremely delicate and rewarding experience. You love your parents, and you want them to be comfortable and happy. Although everybody is different, many older...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC 4

Grifols is still in need of Plasma Donations; Learn how you can help!

Vlasta Hakes, Grifols Director of Corporate Affairs came on the Daily Dish to talk about what plasma is and why donations are needed and extraordinarily important right now. Since the pandemic began, Grifols has made its expertise in plasma available to health authorities, governments, regulatory agencies, and society in general. At Grifols, they believe this current and extraordinary situation requires healthcare companies to strive further to serve patients and society.
CHARITIES
Channel 3000

In the 608: How you can help pack the truck with ‘KOATS FOR KIDS’

MADISON, Wis. – There’s a few things that haven’t changed with the pandemic, and in some ways, have only gotten worse. Many people are still in need of basics like food, shelter and here in Wisconsin, coats during the winter. Every year, News 3 Now takes action to help families...
MADISON, WI
Palm Beach Interactive

A Jupiter-area firefighter with lymphoma needs lifesaving stem cell donor. How you can help.

JUPITER — A 31-year-old Tequesta firefighter is in need of a lifesaving blood stem-cell donor, and he and his department are scouring the community to find one. A drive-thru registration event is planned for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lighthouse Park parking lot near the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, where attendees can be swabbed in hopes they are a matching stem cell donor for James Stack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Baby Diapers#Health Care#Emerging Leaders Board#Njmom#Wic#The National Diaper Bank
fox44news.com

How you can help in the fight against food insufficiencies

TEMPLE, Texas – September is Hunger Awareness Month – and FOX 44’s parent company, the Nexstar Media Group, is partnering with Feeding America to help those affected by food insufficiencies. Churches Touching Lives for Christ is a partner agency of Feeding America based in Temple. “We just feel like a...
TEMPLE, TX
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A Leg To Stand On Provides Free Orthopedic Care To Children With Limb Disabilities—Here's How You Can Help

A Leg To Stand On is a non-profit organization providing free orthopedic care to children with limb disabilities in the developing world. The company provides free corrective surgery and artificial limbs for children up to the age of 18, A Leg To Stand On co-founder and chairman Mead Welles said Tuesday on Benzinga's trade idea show "Power Hour."
CHARITIES
Newswatch 16

Feed A Friend: Here's how you can donate to help your neighbors in need

MOOSIC, Pa. — The 37th annual Feed A Friend campaign has begun!. Our continued success is only possible with your support. Feed A Friend Campaign Chairman and morning meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, would like to thank you for being a part of the Feed A Friend program. Your generosity has provided food during the holiday season and beyond for thousands of families throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. This year, our friends need your help more than ever!
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Care about the environment? Here are seven things you can do to help save it

If you’ve been paying attention to local, state and national environmental news, you can’t help but be alarmed. With every passing year, threats to our planet — and to our communities — seem to increase. Our clear, bubbling springs are fouled with sewage.The Indian River Lagoon is dotted with festering mats of algae, and as much as 90 percent of the seagrass beds that support the estuary’s teeming life have vanished. Our gentle, beloved manatees are starving to death.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
wcyb.com

Find out how you can help Holly Help Spay and Neuter Fund

The public is asking how to help with the pet overcrowding problem so the Holly Help Spay and Neuter Fund is trying to help. The fund started in August and will last until the end of October for people to start cleaning out their closets for new and used shoes.
CHARITIES
Lincoln Journal Star

Here's how you can donate a winter coat to a student in need

It's time to donate those winter coats. Lincoln Public Schools is asking for donations as part of its annual Bubba's Closet event that distributes new coats to elementary school students in need. Those interested can donate the coats with tags still attached at any elementary school. Donors are asked to...
LINCOLN, NE
guideposts.org

How the Bible Can Help When You're Having a Down Day

I usually turn to the Bible to read it, forgetting how it can also be prayed. On a day when I’m feeling gloomy, I find myself picking out something from Paul’s first letter to the Thessalonian. Let me take it—and pray it—phrase by phrase:. Rejoice always (1Thessalonians 5:6). Always? Yes,...
RELIGION
Hot 104.7

How Can You Help Kids with Cancer in Sioux Falls on Tuesday?

You can make your meal matter this Tuesday (September 21) by taking part in our annual "Dining for Kids" day to benefit the Sanford Children's Hospital Cure Kid's Cancer Radiothon. Nine different restaurants throughout the Sioux Empire have partnered up with Sanford Children's Hospital and all of us here at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KENS 5

Here's how you can help Haitian migrants at the U.S. border with basic needs

TEXAS, USA — Trending online is how to help the Haitian migrants at the Del Rio border. People are trying to figure out where and what to donate. San Antonio organization Black Freedom Factory is coordinating a mass distribution for the migrants. Volunteers on the ground and organizers say food and supplies are very much needed, and anyone can donate online to help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

The Covid surge in Idaho continues. How can you help?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It can be hard knowing how to help right now. But Saint Alphonsus has some ideas. On its website, there are links where you can donate. Donations help for programs for frontline workers, supplies and equipment and workforce relief. The hospital also partners with local agencies...
IDAHO STATE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy