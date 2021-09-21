CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Rikers Island should close, say 4 House Democrats from NY

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — Four members of Congress from New York demanded the release of inmates and closure of New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility.

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velázquez called conditions at the jail “deplorable and nothing short of a humanitarian crisis,” in a letter Tuesday to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The demand followed the at Rikers Island this year. The city’s Department of Correction said an inmate died Sunday at the jail after reporting he did not feel well and was taken to the infirmary. His death came on the heels of both Hochul and de Blasio announcing plans to try to improve conditions at Rikers Island, where longstanding troubles were exacerbated amid the pandemic.

The Department of Correction, the mayor’s office and governor’s office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The jail has failed to provide inmates with basic services and protection against the spread of COVID-19, the members said, and lawmakers on a recent visit to the facility found conditions that were “life-threatening and horrific,” the House members said in their letter.

Lawmakers reported overflowing toilets and floors covered in dead cockroaches, feces and rotting food. State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said inmates told her they felt like they were being treated like slaves and animals.

It was not immediately clear from the letter whether the four House members were calling for all inmates, including those being held for violent crimes, to be immediately released or for some to be transferred to other facilities.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office said the congresswoman believed that inmates should be released. Messages seeking additional information from the offices of the other House members were not immediately returned.

Of the 11 inmates who have died at Rikers Island this year, at least five died in suspected suicides. Officials have said deteriorating conditions at the jail came amid a slowdown in court proceedings, leaving more inmates incarcerated while awaiting trial, and .

At one point this summer, more than one-third of the city’s jail guards were on sick leave or medically unfit to work with inmates. Some guards missed shifts without any explanation.

De Blasio announced measures last week that included requiring jail guards to get a doctor’s note if they miss work for more than one day or face suspension without pay. Hochul on Friday signed legislation that largely eliminated the practice of incarcerating people . The Democratic governor also said she was asking the state parole board to immediately release 191 people and move 200 sentenced inmates to state facilities.

Michael Skelly, a spokesperson for the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, representing the jail guards, dismissed the letter.

“Closing Rikers is a talking point and not a reality right now. We have 6,000 inmates. There are no new jails built yet,” he said. “Where are they going to go?”

He encouraged members of Congress concerned about Rikers to use their power to expedite building new jails, plans for which have been met with community opposition.

Skelly said those jails won’t open until 2027 at the earliest and combined they’d have a maximum capacity of 3,300 inmates.

De Blasio’s annual accounting of city agencies released late last week showed sharply higher rates of violence and increased mental health concerns among inmates in the city’s jails compared with previous years. Serious injuries to inmates and assaults on staff also jumped.

According to the report, more than half of inmates across the city’s jails had a mental health diagnosis and 16.5% of inmates had a serious mental health diagnosis.

Meanwhile, uniformed personnel at the jails has plummeted, from a staff of 10,862 in the 2017 fiscal year to 8,388 in 2021. The guard’s union says 7,600 of staff are correctional officers and the rest are in supervisory roles. About 1,200 officers have resigned since January 2019, the union said.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Sisak contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Criticized For Not Speaking To Inmates, Correction Officers During Visit To Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking more steps to alleviate the crisis on Rikers Island as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces mounting criticism about what he did not do during his trip to the jail complex. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, Hochul yet again used the power of her pen to address the crisis on Rikers Island. This time, she expanded the availability of remote court hearings to help resolve cases faster for the vast majority of detainees being held pre-trial. This comes after widespread staffing shortages prevented many detainees from being transported to their...
POLITICS
New York Post

De Blasio to finally visit Rikers Island jail today, source says

Mayor Bill de Blasio will finally visit Rikers Island at 3:30 p.m. Monday, after promising last week to observe the conditions at the beleaguered city jail complex with his own eyes, according to a source. The mayor is set to speak to reporters about his tour of the lockup afterward,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Nydia Velázquez
talesbuzz.com

The crisis at Rikers Island goes from tragedy to farce

On Friday, federal monitor Steven Martin argued in court for hours that the Rikers Island jails are in a “state of emergency,” with outside help needed to turn things around. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s own Rikers plans, he warned, “do not address the ubiquitous mismanagement and prevalent security failures.” But since progressives have already made use of private contractors impossible, the crisis seems sure to bleed on.
POLITICS
Daily News

N.Y. House Dems demand help from Biden to address Rikers crisis mismanaged by de Blasio

Thirteen of New York’s House Democrats urged President Biden on Friday to deploy federal resources to help address the “humanitarian crisis” on Rikers Island, charging that Mayor de Blasio is not doing enough to rectify deteriorating conditions at the jail. In a letter to Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Democrats, led by Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres, said de Blasio’s five-pronged ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Says He Will Visit Rikers Island Next Week Amid Growing Pressure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pressure continues for leaders in New York to fix the crisis at Rikers Island. No major progress has been made this month – that’s the conclusion from a federal monitor to oversee the crisis on Rikers Island. And after mounting pressure from all sides, Mayor Bill de Blasio  is now willing to see the problems for himself. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, after being noncommittal and resistant about visiting Rikers Island, de Blasio is now willing to go next week. “I think it’s time because we’ve been able to address a number of issues. And I want to see if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Mental Health#Suicide#House Democrats#Ap#Democratic Reps#State
Newsday

Rikers Island and the anti-professionals

Violence and neglect drive the perennial news stories from New York City's Rikers Island jail complex. Conditions have deteriorated. Fingers are pointing — to inmate behavior, officer conduct, and management failures. Worse trouble is feared every day. This week City Hall, under the soon-departing Mayor Bill de Blasio, took the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Is Rikers Island beyond fixing?

As the situation at Rikers Island takes a turn for the worse, the city is taking measures to address the severe staffing shortages at the Department of Correction. But as NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Bob Hardt explain, the city's efforts to make sure correction officers show up to work have turned into a nasty fight with the union. They also weigh in on possible solutions to fix the humanitarian crisis unfolding inside the city’s largest jail complex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NY1

Prison reform advocates rally to close Rikers Island

Henry Robinson says he spent three months on Rikers Island in 2017 for a minor parole violation. “It’s terrible. It’s really bad. I was there where I had injuries,” said Robinson, a member of the Katal Center, a community organization dedicated to ending mass incarceration. “I got jumped by 15 people due to the negligence of the officers.”
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Another inmate dies at Rikers Island jail

NEW YORK - Another Rikers Island inmate has died. That brings the number of dead for this year to 11 at the troubled jail complex. Isaabdul Karim, 42, died at a jail infirmary just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Correction said in a news release. (The department initially gave his name as Karim Isaabdul but a spokesperson later said Isaabdul Karim was the correct name.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

Gov. Hochul releases 191 nonviolent offenders from Rikers Island jail

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday released 191 nonviolent inmates accused of violating parole on technical issues from New York City’s Rikers Island Jail Complex, which she called a tinderbox caused by overcrowding. She also said hundreds more inmates will be transferred from Rikers to state facilities to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Hochul orders release of 191 Rikers Island inmates

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) ordered the release of 191 inmates from Rikers Island on Friday, and announced an agreement that could move up to 200 more to state prisons. Why it matters: COVID has deepened a crisis at the prison, which had years of neglect and dysfunction prior to the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sand Hills Express

Lawmakers say Rikers Island jail conditions are a “public health issue”

New York State lawmakers are calling for greater criminal justice reform amid “an absolute humanitarian crisis” at Rikers Island jail complex. The ten facilities situated in the East River near New York City are scheduled to close by 2027, putting an end to some of its longstanding issues of violence and neglect.
HEALTH
New York Post

DOC commissioner says Rikers Island is too dangerous for reforms

Department of Correction brass haven’t been able to implement reforms at Rikers Island because inmates are too violent and there’s not enough space to house them safely with the jail complex’s looming closure, according to internal documents. DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi wrote five “variance request” letters last week asking the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Ending the Crisis on Rikers Island

There is a humanitarian crisis unfolding right before our very eyes on Rikers Island. The conditions that incarcerated individuals and staff are subjected to at the city’s jail complex — conditions that have been reported and documented by news accounts and the personal observations of many of my colleagues in government — are on par with, perhaps even worse than, what we expect to read about in countries without a commitment to human rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy