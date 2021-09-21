CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, MO

Search warrant leads to arrest of three in Mississippi County

By Standard Democrat
Standard Democrat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Three people were arrested after a search warrant was served in East Prairie Monday. According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, on Monday, deputies executed a search warrant on Spring Lane resulting in the arrests of Angie Abner, 60, Roam “Lenny” Britt, 61 and Nancy Sylvester, 41, of East Prairie on charges of possession of controlled substance with bonds set at $5,000 cash/surety. Abner and Sylvester subsequently bonded out, awaiting a court date.

IN THIS ARTICLE
