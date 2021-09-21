CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, NE

Lincoln man get prison for 2020 shoot-out in DeWeese

By KSNB Local 4
News Channel Nebraska
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY CENTER, Neb. - A Lincoln man was sentenced Tuesday to 22-30 years in prison for his part in a shootout with law enforcement officers last year in DeWeese. Wesley Blessing, 47, was convicted in July on two counts of assault on an officer and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Three other counts of assault on an officer, another count of felon in possession of a firearm and a drug charge were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

