Geisinger updates visitation policy amid climbing COVID-19 cases

The outside of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center is seen in a file photo. Times Leader file photo

Hospital visitors to receive wristbands, visitation changes for emergency room patients and outpatient sites

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DANVILLE — Given continuing increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Geisinger on Tuesday announced updates to its in-person visitation policies, effective Wednesday for all hospital and outpatient locations.

At all hospitals, the changes include:

• Admitted patients will be allowed two designated visitors through the duration of a hospital stay, meaning visitors may not switch out with other visitors. Designated visitors will receive an identification wristband that they must wear for the duration of the patient’s stay.

• Emergency room patients will be permitted one visitor for the duration of their stay once the patient is in the treatment area.

• Emergency room patients who are positive for COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19 are not permitted visitors.

At all outpatient locations, changes include:

• No visitors are permitted during outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary. Outpatient appointments include certain surgeries, mental or behavioral health, primary care and others. A medical necessity for a visitor includes when the patient is under age 18 or has a physical, intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, a communication barrier or a behavioral concern.

Geisinger officials said they encourage alternate means of visiting with a loved one in the hospital, including phone calls and virtual visits through Facetime, Skype or other means.

For the latest COVID information, including Geisinger’s visitation policies, visit Geisinger.org/COVIDVisitation.