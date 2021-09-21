CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Stitch Fix, Hyatt Hotels, FedEx and more

By Tanaya Macheel, @tanayamac
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:. FedEx – Shares of the shipping company fell nearly 4% after FedEx reported quarterly results. The company reported a slight beat on revenue, but earnings of $4.37 per share came in 54 cents below analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv. The company cited labor availability, higher wages and transportation expenses for the quarterly results.

