Latest birth announcements in Albany

Photo credit: Metro Creative

Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney memorial Hospital between August 15 and September 12, 2021.

Ashberry, Kayson Trayvon and Kyson Bershard Ashberry, twin sons, were born September 8 to Roderica Ashberry of Albany.

Ashley, Hunter Da’Mir, son, was born August 27 to Donella White and Damen Ashley of Albany.

Beach, Hope Michelle, daughter was born September 8 to Heather Ranow and Eddie-Earl Beach of Sylvester.

Billings, William Robert Jr., son, was born September 8 to Katherine Billings and William Billings Sr of Thomasville.

Bridges, Lennox J’Kai, son, was born August 28 to Jasmyne Martin and Matthew Bridges of Albany.

Brown, Kylie Ky’Asia, daughter, was born August 20 to Brittany Brown of Dawson.

Brumett, Henry Clifton, son, was born August 23 to Letha Brumett and Brian Brumett of Leesburg.

Carrillo, Ulises Alfonso Welch, son, was born September 1 to Beatriz Carrillo and Alfonso Carrillo of Albany.

Carswell, Greyson Ace, son, was born August 31 to Shar’tyanna Carswell and Gendrae Carswell Sr. of Albany.

Chambliss, Stetson Wayne, son, was born September 6 to Heather Jones and Matt Chambliss of Doerun.

Chester, Paisley Ver’Naya, daughter, was born August 20 to Rosa Dianne Chester of Albany.

Coleman, Navaeh La’Shea, daughter, was born August 24 to Ashlie Williams and Jermaine Coleman of Albany.

Craft, Harrison Bridge, son, was born August 27 to Hollyanne Craft and Dillon Craft of Albany.

Daniel, Royal Rashawn Lee, son, was born August 16 to Yazzman Daniel of Albany.

Davis, Jaquan Lamar, son, was born September 9 to Constence Miles and Jerome Davis of Albany.

Deese, Sofia Kate, daughter, was born August 25 to Katie Deese of Leesburg.

DeMott, Evelyn Marie, daughter, was born August 27 to Danielle DeMott and Jonathan DeMott of Leesburg.

Denson, Dallas Akillian Xavier, son, was born August 30 to Paulette Fitzhugh and Gregory Denson Sr. of Valdosta.

Dorough, Kermit Sanders IV, son, was born August 16 to Shelby Gauding and Kermit Dorough III of Leesburg.

Dudziak, Kaden Lee, son, was born September 7 to Christina Dudziak of Leesburg.

Ford, Brooks David, son, was born August 18 to Sarah Ford and David Ford of Colquitt.

Gantt, Rubyanne Grace, daughter, was born September 9 to Ashlie Gantt and Bradley Gantt of Sylvester.

Geter, Brielle Camille, daughter, was born August 25 of Zackeria Knighton and Dominique Geter of Albany.

Gillon, Aja Garbrielle-Rebekah, daughter, was born September 8 to Crystal Gillon and Robert Gillon Jr. of Albany.

Givens, Amirah Michelle, daughter, was born August 31 to Ny’meesia Pickett and Amariyan Givens of Albany.

Gooden, Fendi Queen, daughter, was born August 28 to Shentaria Davis and Quantavious Gooden of Camilla.

Greene, Denim Juwan, son, was born September 7 to Quintesha Jones and Juwan Greene of Albany.

Hagan, Harlie Dream, daughter, was born August 17 to Marquita Johnson and Demarcus Hagan of Albany.

Hall, Hunter Gage, son, was born August 15 to Amber Newell and Christopher Hall of Albany.

Hall, Jacqueline Nicole, daughter, was born August 27 to Ashley Farmer and Jeremy Hall of Albany.

Harris, Wyatt John, son, was born August 20 to Candice Harris and Marcus Harris of Leesburg.

Hatcher, Nikolai Yhasada Albert, son, was born August 22 to India Hatcher of Albany.

Haygood, Adaline Rose, daughter, was born August 16 to Kari Spires and Billy Haygood of Valdosta.

Heshizer, Jia Elisabeth, daughter, was born August 30 to Yia Yang and Justin Heshizer of Albany.

Hodges, Janae Noel, daughter, was born August 19 to Tinita Hodges of Albany.

Hutchens, Kingston Reece, son, was born August 28 to Bethany Hall and Joshua Hutchens of Leesburg.

Jackson, Erial Hannah Symone, daughter, was born August 18 to Lateria Dudley and Dontray Jackson of Albany.

Jackson, June Michelle, daughter, was born August 18 to Jamilliah Shamine Jackson of Sylvester.

Jackson, Ka’Len Jace Noel, son, was born August 27 to Keyunshay McDonald and Jalen Jackson.

Jackson, Kwinsley Amouri, daughter, was born September 8 to Keiarra Jackson of Albany.

James, Samuel Ryan, son, was born August 23 to Rachel James and Ryan James of Valdosta.

Jenkins, Alijah Lamar, son, was born August 21 to La’Porcha McCray and Antonio Jenkins of Albany.

Jordan, Ayce Jerrod, son, was born August 31 to Aaliyah Irvin and Ahtayis Jordan of Albany.

Kaswinkle, Audrey Eleanor Weaver, daughter, was born August 31 to Cassie Weaver and Joshua Kaswinkle of Albany.

King, Lyric Chanel, daughter, was born August 17 to Amaya King of Albany.

King, Willie Lexavier, son, was born September 9 to Shermonia King and Willie King of Leesburg.

Lamb, King Cortez Marquevius (son) and Jordyn Dakota Raine (daughter), twins, were born September 9 to Robin Chaney and Marquevius Lamb of Tifton.

Latner, River Eden Titus, son, was born August 28 to Mariah Latner and Travis Latner of Albany.

Law, Travis Gene, son, was born September 11 to Andee Usry and Kalan Law of Lee County.

Leonard, Aviyah Elizabeth, daughter, was born August 24 to Otavia Leonard and Anthony Leonard of Albany.

Lewis, Autumn Dior, daughter, was born September 7 to Kayla Lewis of Dawson.

Little, Londynn Laniyah, daughter, was born September 10 to Latoya Brantley and Monturrious Little Sr. of Albany.

Lovett, Priscilla Grace, daughter, was born September 4 to Amanda Wright and Marvin Lovett Jr. of Albany.

Madison, Zaedee LuDwun, daughter, was born August 26 to Brittany Kemp and Randall Madison of Albany.

Mathis, By’Sheen A’King Jamajer, son, was born September 8 to Kassandra Mathis of Albany.

McCarty, Amelia Claire, daughter, was born September 8 to Laura McCarty and Tristan McCarty of Cordele.

McGhee, Kingston Jamir, son, was born August 24 to Jasmine Jones and Keith McGhee of Albany.

Mills, Beau Walker, son, was born September 8 to Alexis Giles and David Mills of Leesburg.

Muff, Dream Decari Kai’Or, daughter, was born August 21 to Courtney Ware and Desmone Muff Sr. of Albany.

Murphy, Aaron Demetrius Dontrell Jr., son, was born August 25 to Kayla Murphy and Aaron Murphy Sr. of Albany.

Nguyen, Elijah Wallace, son, was born August 30 to Emily Vincent and Tien Nguyen of Leesburg.

Palmer, Kamari Dominique, daughter, was born August 25 to Keviana Poole and Cameron Palmer of Albany.

Penberthy, Stella Jean, daughter, was born September 3 to Santannia Stewart and Jacob Penberthy of Leesburg.

Pierce, ReKari Kentrell Christian, son, was born August 31 to Vashun Nickens and A’veuntay Pierce of Leesburg.

Powell, Nation De’Shawn, son, was born September 3 to Tiffany Powell of Albany.

Register, Nealy Clement, daughter, was born August 30 to Elizabeth Clement and Ronald Register Jr. of Albany.

Richardson, Dynver Skyy, daughter, was born September 9 to D’Antonyia Sessions and Denerick Richardson of Pelham.

Rossi, Xena Reign, daughter, was born September 7 to Hope Rossi and Jeremy Rossi of Leesburg.

Rycroft, Fisher Rye, son, was born August 26 to Janie Rycroft and Hunter Rycroft of Leesburg.

Smith, Jaylen Zyon, son, was born August 31 to Yasmine Smith of Albany.

Stetter, Beau Remington, son, was born August 25 to Cynthia Stetter and Robert Stetter of Sylvester.

Sullivan, Mariah Nichole, daughter, was born September 9 to Garbrail Spencer and Margis Sullivan of Dawson.

Sutton, Kehlani Kaoir, daughter, was born September 12 to Lakeshia Palmer and Tyreek Sutton of Albany.

Taylor, Dallas LaTrez, son, was born August 26 to Shemerald Williams and Justin Taylor of Albany.

Thomas, Emberlon Velon, daughter, was born August 16 to Courtney Bowlin and Theron Thomas of Albany.

Thomas, Major Jakeel, son, was born September 6 to Ashley Thomas of Pelham.

Thomas, Rhilee Simone, daughter, was born August 20 to Dankeriau Frazier and Roderick Thomas of Bainbridge.

Thornton, Tucker Dagot, son, was born September 2 to Jonalyn Garay and George Thornton of Leesburg.

Trice, Grace Zuri, daughter, was born August 27 to Mercedes Trice of Albany.

Vargas, Maria Milagros Santos, daughter, was born August 17 to Fulbia Casasola Vargas and Manuel Santos Juan of Albany.

Walden, Raven Willow, daughter, was born August 24 to Jordan Walden and Dylan Walden of Americus.

Weldon, Nevaeh Hope and Serenity Grace, twin daughters, were born September 11 to Ashley Finch and Ty Weldon of Hahira.

Williams, Aaliyah Marie, daughter, was born September 1 to Brittany Williams of Albany.

Williams, Javeion Jerel, son, was born August 22 to Ja’vauna White and Eric Williams of Albany.

Williams, Kimberly Elizabeth, daughter, was born August 24 to Amori Williams and Frederick Williams Jr. of Albany.

Willingham, Legend O’Neal Kyng, son, was born August 19 to Jasmine Williams and Brandon Willingham of Albany.

Willis, Kamille Da’Asia, daughter, was born August 23 to Natasha Fee and Henry Willis Jr. of Albany.

Wisener, Barrett Wayne, son, was born September 8 to Rebecca Wisener and Mason Wisener of Albany.