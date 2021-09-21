The Bureau of Land Management returns to D.C. What Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has to say about it

Republican candidates in Nevada are lining up to take on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak next year as he seeks a second term. Though the state is a perennial battleground, Democrats have come out ahead in recent elections. No Republican presidential candidate has won Nevada since George W. Bush in 2004, the state’s congressional delegation is made up of five Democrats and one Republican, and Democrats also control the Legislature, which became the first in the nation to have a female majority in 2018. That same year, Sisolak became the state’s first Democratic governor in 20 years.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO