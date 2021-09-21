CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

The Bureau of Land Management returns to D.C. What Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has to say about it

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How much does a distance of 1,929 miles matter, or the fact that to get from Point A to Point B it requires a road trip of 29 hours and 51 minutes?. It turns out it matters quite a bit to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who sent a scathing letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday railing on the Biden administration’s decision to relocate the Bureau of Land Management’s national headquarters from Grand Junction, Colorado, back to Washington, D.C.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

How Utah is doing with its ‘first of its kind’ plan for net-100% renewable energy

Utah Climate Week kicked off on Monday with an optimistic update on how communities in the Beehive State are faring in their goal to procure net-100% renewable energy by 2030. The details are still shaky, but the overall goal is clear: combine the purchasing power of over a dozen communities, with help from Rocky Mountain Power, to promote new renewable energy sources that by 2030 will offset what they use each year.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

The GOP wants to take back the governor’s office in Nevada. Here’s who is running

Republican candidates in Nevada are lining up to take on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak next year as he seeks a second term. Though the state is a perennial battleground, Democrats have come out ahead in recent elections. No Republican presidential candidate has won Nevada since George W. Bush in 2004, the state’s congressional delegation is made up of five Democrats and one Republican, and Democrats also control the Legislature, which became the first in the nation to have a female majority in 2018. That same year, Sisolak became the state’s first Democratic governor in 20 years.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
Deseret News

Opinion: Utahns could do much better at being good citizens

Going back 200 years, strong citizen engagement in the democratic process and in civic improvement has served as a barometer of the vitality of the American republic. It’s a matter of good government: At the state and local levels, civic engagement has significant implications for the effectiveness and efficiency of government, the quality of services and the responsiveness of public officials to citizen priorities.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Guns, gear and the nitty-gritty: Utah’s TacGas hits the mark for growing client base

The two women warriors check each others preparation, cinching straps on Kevlar armor in a massive Salt Lake County warehouse stacked to the rafters with racks of uniforms from all branches of the U.S. military, shelves full of tactical gear, a ton of complex-looking hardware and even a camouflage-painted Humvee parked in the corner that has become a makeshift platform for additional stacks of equipment.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Deidre Henderson
Deseret News

Opinion: The planet’s on fire, and we need a carbon fee now

The recently released sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said our Earth is now warmer than it’s been in 125,000 years. What about Utah? The 2021 summer here was the hottest ever recorded. Our 20-year drought has left the Great Salt Lake water level at its lowest mark since measurements began in 1875. And the foul air that has wafted over from record wildfires in California has us breathing the worst air in the world.
ENVIRONMENT
Deseret News

How much is rent in Salt Lake County? It’s up 12% from last year

Salt Lake County rent prices are indeed rising — but not as rapidly as home prices, according to the Utah Apartment Association. Salt Lake County’s median monthly rent cost increased to $1,389 in June, up 12% year over year, according to Realtor.com. In contrast, the median home price (of all housing types) across Salt Lake County climbed to $455,000 in the second quarter, up 23% from the second quarter of 2020, according to UtahRealEstate.com.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Interior#Blm#Https T Co Fkvkpscsel
Deseret News

Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as a hero at Arlington National Cemetery

A Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan last month was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, with flags lowered to half staff in his honor in his home state. Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, was among 13 American service members who died Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan amid the U.S. troop withdrawal. It was the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in more than 10 years during the prolonged war in Afghanistan.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy