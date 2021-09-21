Driver who struck, killed Henrico Police captain pleads guilty to 2 charges

Justin Regensburg

The man driving a tow truck that struck and killed Henrico Police Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr. on Greenwood Road Feb. 27 pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to felony homicide and hit and run in Henrico Circuit Court.

Three other charges against the driver, 31-year-old Justin T. Regensburg of Chesterfield, were dropped in exchange for the plea.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Regensburg in January.

Lambert, who lived nearby, was jogging along the road when Regensburg struck him. Regensburg was driving erratically, first striking an occupied vehicle at the intersection of Greenwood and Francis roads, then crashing into a shed near Woodman and Winfrey roads after striking Lambert.

King William Police arrested him the next day on the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway after a chase, for which he also faces charges of eluding police.

Regensburg faces between 5 and 40 years for the first charge and as many as 10 years and a fine of $2,500 for the second charge.