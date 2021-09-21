L.A. County Sees First West Nile Virus Death This Year
Los Angeles County has had its first West Nile Virus (WNV) death of 2021, weeks after a mosquito sample tested positive for the disease in Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County Public Health (Public Health) is urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after confirming on Friday that a resident of eastern L.A. County died of WNV, just weeks after a mosquito sample was found with the virus in Santa Clarita.www.hometownstation.com
