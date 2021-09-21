BofA Securities Downgrades BHP Billiton (BHP) to Neutral

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 25,930,000 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders at a price to the public of $20.00 per share (the Offering). Such selling shareholders, who had received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries, have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,889,500 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO