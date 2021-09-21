CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BofA Securities Downgrades BHP Billiton (BHP) to Neutral

 7 days ago

BofA Securities analyst James Redfern downgraded BHP Billiton (NYSE: BHP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

StreetInsider.com

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) PT Lowered to $51 at Roth Capital Despite Healthy Q2 on Increased Trade Risk

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen lowered the price target on JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) to $51.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating following a "healthy Q2, weak Q3 guide, and aggressive implied Q4 guide."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Downgrades Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Market Perform on Mixed 6-12 Month Outlook, F-35 Production May Have Peaked Says Analyst

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr has downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) to Market Perform from Outperform with the price target also slashed to $375.00 from the prior $400.00. Von Rumohr...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

iHuman Inc. (IH) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.02

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) reported Q2 EPS of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $34.3 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on iHuman Inc. (IH) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Alibaba (BABA) PT Lowered to $254 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Eddie Leung lowered the price target on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to $254.00 (from $285.00) while maintaining a Buy rating after the company confirmed a recent slowdown in the ecommerce industry in August, but balanced the announcement by stating they expect a rebound in September and the promotional December quarter.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Prices 25.93M Shares at $20

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 25,930,000 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders at a price to the public of $20.00 per share (the Offering). Such selling shareholders, who had received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries, have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,889,500 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades ConAgra (CAG) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow upgraded ConAgra (NYSE: CAG) from Underperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley (MS) Downgraded to Perform at Oppenheimer on Valuation

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to Perform from Outperform “purely” on valuation. Forward estimates ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades HP, Inc. (HPQ) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster downgraded HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

What's Next for AstraZeneca (AZN)? - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Sachin Jain reiterated a Buy rating and $69.40 price target on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CMC Materials (CCMP) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, or $1.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 5, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 13, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 12, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.5 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CURO Group (CURO) NDR Highlights Improving Loan Demand - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst John Hecht reiterated a Buy rating and $25.00 price target on CURO Group (NYSE: CURO) after hosting hosted ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ingredion (INGR) Estimates Raised After CFO Meeting - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating and $93.00 price target on Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) while raising 2021 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Reinstates Coverage of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Teck Resources (TECK) at Buy

BofA analyst Lawson Winder has reinstated the research coverage of Freeport (NYSE: FCX) and Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) at Buy.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Micron Technology (MU) Downturn is Likely Short Lived - KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh reiterated an Overweight rating and $110.00 price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) after F4Q revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CyrusOne (CONE) LBO Math Works up to $94 - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Michael Funk reiterated a Buy rating and $90.00 price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

