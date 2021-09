CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline in Wyoming is $3.544 as of Monday, according to AAA. That is down about five cents from a month ago. While Wyoming prices are down compared with the same point in August, the national average is up. The national average price for a regular gallon of gasoline is $3.195 as of Monday, about two cents higher than a month ago, according to AAA.

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO