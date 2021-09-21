Santa Clarita Congressman Co-sponsors Legislation To Lower Cost Of Prescription Drugs

I am generally in favor of primary challenges even in the best of circumstances. I believe they are the best method yet devised to keep incumbent politicians from going on autopilot. A good, tough primary also concentrates the mind wonderfully. I was reminded of this because, on Wednesday, three alleged Democrats in the House of Representatives tanked a bill in committee aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs—a bill that was already a compromise and a bill for which the three of them already had voted. This bill would have allowed Medicare to negotiate prices with the pharmaceutical companies, which has been an alleged Democratic policy position since 2003. Not only was this a two-faced move on its merits, but it also completely undermines the House’s effort to negotiate a final bill with the Senate, which already has produced a reasonably worthless bill of its own. And not only all of that but, because the prospective savings are vital parts of the funding mechanism for the overall administration infrastructure plan, the sabotage of this bill endangers that whole enterprise.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO