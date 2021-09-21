CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Congressman Co-sponsors Legislation To Lower Cost Of Prescription Drugs

By Rachel Matta
Santa Clarita Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntending to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Americans, Congressman Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) co-sponsored the Lower Costs, More Cures Act of 2021 H.R. 19 last Wednesday. While the cost of insulin remains as high as $350 a bottle and the average diabetic requires two bottles a month, Garcia...

