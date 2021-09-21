Man gets jail time and probation for viewing child pornography
IDAHO FALLS — A judge sent an Iona man to jail after he was caught viewing child pornography on his phone. Marco Antonio Hernandez-Maldonado, 26, was sentenced Monday to spend 53 days in jail followed by 10 years of probation. District Judge Dane H. Watkins also suspended an underlying three to 10-year prison sentence, which Hernandez-Maldonado could be ordered to serve if he is not successful on probation.www.eastidahonews.com
