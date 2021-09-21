CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Experience could help the Chicago Sky in a familiar scenario in the WNBA Playoffs

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkGt_0c3clR3Z00

CHICAGO – For this team, the scenario is nothing new, thanks to an experienced group and the fact that they’ve been there a few times recently.

“I feel like we’ve played a lot of single-elimination games,” said Chicago Sky veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot – and she is correct.

For a third-straight year, James Wade’s team opens up the 2021 WNBA Playoffs with a “win-or-go-home” game, with the victor on Thursday advancing to another single-elimination contest against either third-seeded Minnesota or fourth-seeded and reigning champion Seattle.

They picked up a win over the Mercury in 2019 at home before losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Aces in the second single-elimination contest in Las Vegas. In 2020, the Sky lost to the Connecticut Sun in the first round while playing in the Bradenton “bubble.”

“We’ve won a few, we’ve lost a few, so we know what it takes,” said Vandersloot, who along with teammate Allie Quigley, has played in the playoffs with the Sky six times, including a WNBA Finals in 2014. “We know that we have to be great in every single possession, and I think that experience alone will be beneficial.”

There are six players on the Sky roster who took part in the 2019 or 2020 single-elimination games or both for the franchise. Not included in that group is Candace Parker, but she’s no stranger to the postseason in the WNBA, having taken part in 12 of them during her years with the Sparks.

She won a Western Conference title twice and the WNBA championship in 2016 and only missed the playoffs once in her tenure with the team.

Wade certainly appreciates having that experience on the roster, but he knows it will take more than that if the Sky are to continue their run towards their first league title in franchise history.

“I think experience factors, but you still have to play the game,” said Wade when asked how much experience factors into Thursday’s game. “Experience is always a thing. We have experienced players, they’ve been in the playoffs, we have players that have been in series, but we have to go out there and execute the game plan and play the game.”

They’ll get that chance once again on Thursday, hoping a veteran team can find their stride at the right time this fall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Courtney Vandersloot leads Sky to 101-95 double OT win over Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Courtney Vandersloot had the second triple-double in WNBA playoff history with 12 points, a league playoff-record 18 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 101-95 in two overtimes Tuesday night in the opener of their best-of-five semifinal series. “Oh my god,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
WGN TV

‘Sector Latino’ returns to bring the spirit to Chicago Fire FC games

CHICAGO – As the club moved to Soldier Field for the 2021 season, one of their longtime supporter groups found their way back into the stands. “Sector Latino” was reinstated as an officially recognized supporter group by Chicago Fire FC in May and since then members of the section have done what they can to bring energy to the new venue. Despite the club’s ups and downs in 2021, the section has remained strong as the club continues in the second year of the ownership of Joe Mansueto.
MLS
WGN News

Bears offensive line tries to regroup after a difficult day in Cleveland

LAKE FOREST – On the second-worst day for quarterback protection in franchise history, he was the one to speak on behalf of the offensive line. Guard Cody Whitehair was the one who took questions from reporters after the Bears allowed nine sacks to the Browns in a 26-6 loss in Cleveland on Sunday. That total […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wade
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
WGN News

Limited amount of White Sox playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO – If you want the chance to purchase tickets to see the White Sox play at home in October in the playoffs, you’ll have that chance on Wednesday. On Monday morning, the White Sox announced that a limited amount of single-game tickets for the American League Division and American League Championship Series will be […]
MLB
WGN TV

Cubs start their final week of 2021 with a loss to the Pirates

PITTSBURGH – A season that had promise into June, faded in July, and has gone along without hope for the playoffs the last two months is finally coming to an end for the Cubs. Their final week included six games against division opponents, with none of them having bearing on...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#The Chicago Sky#Mercury#Aces#The Connecticut Sun#Western Conference#Wgn Tv
WGN TV

Going Through The Emotions: Bears’ loss to the Brown in Week 3

CLEVELAND – Emotions were aplenty for someone rooting for the Bears in their third game of the 2021 season, but not a lot of them were good. That’s because the offense was a disaster from start to finish against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, nearly producing a record-low in yardage on what many hoped would be a celebrated day for the franchise.
NFL
WGN News

Illinois man wins marathon after 2 leaders take wrong route

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man unexpectedly won the Quad Cities Marathon this weekend when the two Kenyan runners who had far outpaced him were disqualified after being diverted off the course by a race volunteer bicyclist. Tyler Pence crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds to become the first […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

734
Followers
332
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy