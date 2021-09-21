This Aston Martin DB5 Junior Is Packed With 007 Spy Gadgets For Bond Kids
In the world of pop culture, few automobiles are as recognizable as James Bond's Aston Martin DB5. The titular spy has been linked with the car for fifty years now, and the pair will be united once more in the upcoming No Time To Die. As Aston Martin prepares for the on-screen return of this cinematic and automotive icon, the automaker has teamed up with The Little Car Company to create a limited run of 007-spec DB5s in two-thirds scale.www.roadandtrack.com
