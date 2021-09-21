New York’s rent relief fund may run dry Monday
UPDATED Sept. 21, 2021, 6:11 p.m.: After weeks of warnings that New York’s rent debt would exceed the available relief, the doomsday predictions could be about to come true. By Monday, the state will have approved $2.18 billion to 168,000 applicants. Taking administrative costs into consideration, the approved amount exceeds the total $2.15 billion available, according to estimates by landlord group Community Housing Improvement Program first reported by NY1.therealdeal.com
Comments / 0