The Blackstone Group can head to the slots after netting a record profit for the sale of a single asset: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Blackstone has agreed to sell the Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino for more than $5.6 billion, more than three times the $1.8 billion it paid for the property seven years ago. The company stands to make almost $4.1 billion in profit from the sale while making back close to 10 times the equity it invested in the business, according to the Wall Street Journal.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO