The Daily Stream: Only Murders In The Building Is A Cozy Comedy With Frothy Twists And Fabulous Coats

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Movie: "Only Murders in the Building" The Pitch: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in a comedy murder-mystery series about a group of residents of the "Arconia," a fictional luxury apartment complex in New York City, who are shaken by the suicide of one of their neighbors, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Or was it a suicide? Washed up TV star Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short), and their mysterious fur coat-wearing neighbor Mabel Mora (Gomez) are convinced that it was a murder. What does it matter that they're a little obsessed with true-crime podcasts and may be projecting some of that fanaticism onto this sudden death? And who needs to know if Mabel had some secret childhood connection to Tim Kono, who was one of the most hated people in their apartment building? Each mystery unravels with a fizzy, stylish pop, making "Only Murders in the Building" out to be one of the most entertaining and most addicting new shows this season. And we haven't even started talking about the coats.

