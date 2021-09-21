CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFTs Make Their Debut at Art Basel, Where Collectors Are Curious—And a Bit Confused—About the New Art Medium

By Kate Brown
artnet News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gentleman in a navy blue crushed velvet suit emerged from Galerie Nagel Draxler’s “Crypto Kiosk” on preview day at Art Basel shaking his head. It was hard to tell whether behind his mask his face was disappointed or confused. The kiosk marked the first major attempt to insert the...

news.artnet.com

Financial Times

Art Basel returns with galleries and collectors hungry for connection

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. “The era of the IRL-only art fair is over,” declares Iwan Wirth, co-founder of global gallery Hauser & Wirth. But write off in-person events at your peril. Against all odds, Art Basel opens this week in Switzerland with 272 galleries expected — including Wirth’s — and collectors ready to fly in from around the world.
Vice

This Gen Z app is opening up the art world for young collectors and artists

At 22 years old, Paul Hill wants to improve life for his peers through technology. His first app, Pronto!, which came about during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, is a directory for protestors including resources, places to donate, and ways to track down people who’ve been arrested and connect them with legal aid. Then in November 2020, he started selling art, and realized there weren’t systems in place for young artists to build community with their peers and reach other young collectors in their network.
hypebeast.com

Pace Gallery Brought a Star-Studded Lineup to Art Basel 2021

From Pablo Picasso to Ellsworth Kelly, Jeff Koons to Latifa Echakhch. Visitors can finally experience the world’s leading art fair as the 2021 edition of Art Basel is well underway. Amongst the heavy hitters, Pace Gallery brought a star-studded lineup of work from both contemporary artists and legends from the 20th Century — from Pablo Picasso and Ellsworth Kelly, to Alexander Calder and Latifa Echakhch.
Wallpaper*

Art Basel 2021: a guide to the fair and art in the city

Art Basel 2021 will take place in Messe Basel from 24 – 26 September. As is now the status quo for art fairs, the event will embrace a hybrid format, blending physical and digital offerings to engage with a broad international audience. Building on its history as a catalyst for radical contemporary art, this year promises a mix new commissions and iconic works. Also in Messe Basel, Design Miami/ Basel 2021, curated by Aric Chen, will stage its 15th edition.
Financial Times

Drift and Superblue offer experiential art at Design Miami/Basel

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Art Basel news. Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta — the Dutch founders of experiential-art outfit Drift — have ways of making things move. Under their stealthy conceptual and technological guidance, large concrete blocks float in the air and hundreds of drones swarm skywards in patterns originally choreographed by starlings.
Financial Times

The bar that’s the real star of Art Basel

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. At the height of Art Basel – the international art fair currently in full swing – it’s nigh-on impossible to get a table at the Volkshaus in the city. Built in 1925, on the banks of the Rhine, this handsome building has been many things over the years: a concert hall, library, hotel, restaurant. Since its revamp in 2011 by We Are Content (the art-centric property developer also responsible for Zurich’s Helvetia hotel) its sleek bar, brasserie, tree‑covered courtyard, hotel and exhibition spaces have been a hot spot for creative folk.
hypebeast.com

Hauser & Wirth Brought an Eclectic Range of Work to Art Basel 2021

A grand reappearance to the biggest international art fair. Art Basel, the world’s largest international art fair is back on its third day exhibiting in the Swiss city of Messe Basel. Due to covid, many American collectors and galleries chose not to make the voyage, creating a slightly more pared-back vibe according to some reports. However, that certainly doesn’t draw back from the captivating art on display.
artsy.net

Jerry Gogosian’s First Impressions of Art Basel in Basel

I hope this article finds you well in these strange and interesting times. Yesterday, along with a select few thousand of my closest friends, I had the honor of attending the single most exclusive art world event in the universe: Art Basel in Basel’s First Choice VIPers boozy breakfast at 9 a.m. As art fairs go, achieving these calories was a pilgrimage. Daily changing COVID-19 restrictions created a complicated nebula of submitting documents to the Swiss government, the airlines, and the fair. I’ve been proving and reproving my vaccination status and negative tests on repeat since I bought my flight a month ago. According to the Swiss government and Art Basel, I’m Swiss triple-air-kiss ready (with a mask, of course). By the time I reached this breakfast reception, I felt like I deserved the gratis croissants, strawberry smoothies, cubed pineapple, etc. I must humbly ask, though: Did I come this far to be withheld the legendary free oysters? Apparently.
Vanity Fair

True Colors: Amid the Truly Die-Hard Collectors at Art Basel

On Monday afternoon in Basel, Switzerland, a push alert pinged the phones of several art-world VIPs who gathered for the opening of Unlimited, the wing of the city’s eponymous art fair that features large-scale works too big for a booth. Across the hangar-sized exhibition hall, the well-heeled clientele fished phones out of pockets or clutches and saw that the news, for once, was good: The U.S. announced that it would ease travel restrictions for non-U.S. citizens coming to the states from abroad, with proof of vaccination, starting in early November. Many had assumed that, with the delta variant still raging, COVID travel bans would continue until 2022, making Art Basel in Miami Beach—which kicks off in late November—a one-continent event barely worth attending. Now it will effectively be the first art-world gathering open to the world in nearly two years.
ARTnews

The 9 Best Booths at Art Basel 2021: From a Monumental Nari Ward to Pauline Curnier Jardin’s Theater of Intimacy

Earlier this week, Art Basel opened its first in-person edition of its marquee fair in its hometown Swiss city since the onset of the pandemic. The anxiety of attending the fair, including meeting the strict Covid safety protocols required to enter, soon gave way to palpable excitement within the Messeplatz, the convention center where Art Basel takes place. A parade of smart-suited VIPs of some of Europe’s top collectors lined up for the 11 a.m. entry before making their way into the fair. During the fair’s first day, the world’s top galleries reported strong sales across the board and at various price point, from the few thousand to over $5 million. Below, a look at some of the best art at Art Basel, which runs through Sunday, September 26. More from ARTnews.comCovid-19 Memorial Goes On View in D.C., $3 M. Urs Fischer Bread House Heads to Basel, and More: Morning Links for September 17, 2021Galleries Recoup Vast Job Losses Amid 'Resilient' Market: Art Basel UBS ReportArt Basel Aims to Assuage Nervous Dealers, Virgina Court OKs Robert E. Lee Removal, and More: Morning Links for September 3, 2021
artforum.com

Sarah Thornton at Art Basel

“LET'S JUST SAY that the Italian Ambassador is a great friend,” said Isa Lorenzo, owner of Manila’s Silverlens Gallery, from her Art Basel Features booth, when asked how she managed to get into Switzerland from Asia. “We self-quarantined for a week on the Amalfi coast. Luckily, we can sell art from the beach.”
artsy.net

Artsy Insider: Two Artists Seeing Major Sales at Art Basel in Basel

Welcome to Artsy Insider. This week, I’m looking at early sales from Art Basel in Basel and examining the markets of two artists whose work is attracting collector interest at the fair: the influential abstract artist. McArthur Binion. and the indefatigable sculptor. Lynda Benglis. . I’ll also be sharing a...
artsy.net

What Sold at Art Basel in Basel 2021

“It’s great to be seeing art in person again.”. These two phrases seemed to be a part of almost every conversation at Art Basel in Basel last week. As the fair opened—the first edition on Art Basel’s home turf since the pandemic—dealers seemed uncertain how the vast changes that have swept the art market (and the world) would affect them.
cryptoslate.com

The ‘Crypto Kiosk’ at Art Basel is bringing NFTs mainstream

ArtBasel is back but not as we know it. One of the most prestigious art fairs in the world has adopted NFTs this week. The highly respected exhibition is showcasing a range of NFTs through the Galerie Nagel Draxler. When you see NFTs popping up at ArtBasel you know that...
Wallpaper*

La Prairie and Maotik plunge us into the twilight zone at Art Basel and Frieze London

There’s nothing new in a well-known brand using its resources to promote the arts, but few have undertaken that mission with as much dedication as La Prairie. The Swiss luxury skincare brand began its sponsorship of contemporary art at Art Basel and the West Bund Art & Design fairs in 2017. Since then it has funded projects at the Fondation Beyeler museum for modern and contemporary art in Switzerland, supported students at ECAL, and is now set to cement its place as a leading patron of contemporary art with its first appearance at Frieze London this October from 13-17 October.
artsy.net

The Greek Collector Championing Contemporary Art at Home and Abroad

Greek entrepreneur and art collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos is a man on a mission. He has been instrumental in redefining the Greek contemporary art scene, where private money often serves to revive public venues. His modus operandi is to take a derelict space, refurbish it, and turn it over to its owners to program artistic activities and implement their long-term vision. His latest undertaking is the overhaul of the abandoned portion of Athens’s former Public Tobacco Factory, today run by the Hellenic Parliament and housing its library and printing house. A rectilinear Neoclassical building constructed in 1930, it was once a symbol of Greece’s industrialization and progress. The last cigarette was rolled there, by now-defunct Greek tobacco giant Sante, in 1995. Since then, the facility has served as a military prison, a refugee shelter, and then as the offices of the Court of Auditors, the Presidency of the Government, and the Ministry of Finance.
