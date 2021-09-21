CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor League round up, Sept. 20

By Brady Klopfer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA Sacramento (51-65) Sacramento River Cats lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 5-2 A rather feckless offensive game for the River Cats, who had just 6 hits on the day, though they drew 6 walks to 8 strikeouts. But at this point in the season you could make the case that the most important players on the farm are the ones who might be back on the Major League roster for the final games or for the postseason. So it bodes well that Sacramento’s best player was rehabbing left fielder Alex Dickerson, who hit 2-3 with a walk and a double, the team’s only extra-base hit.

