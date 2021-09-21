CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

League Cup Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City 6, Kevin De Bruyne (29’), Riyad Mahrez (43’, 83’), Phil Foden (45’+1’), Ferran Torres (71’) Cole Palmer (88’) Wycombe 1, B Hanlan (22’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win the League cup match and proceed to the next round. A fun match that had many good...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester City Win Chaotic Match 6-3: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City are first in the group after a barn burner of a match. Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish scored for the first time in the Champions League as Manchester City got the better of RB Leipzig in a nine-goal spectacular to start on top. With supporters finally back at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Ferran Torres
FanSided

Manchester City Begin 2021 Champions League Campaign

After a brief hiatus, the UEFA Champions League has returned. Manchester City were drawn in Group A, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge. The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season was bittersweet for the Sky Blues. They won five of their six group stage matches during last season’s competition and drew the remaining game. The Mancunians then went on to win all six of their knockout matches, meaning they won 11 games and drew one heading into the 2020/21 final. Manchester City also kept eight clean sheets in 12 games going into the final. Unfortunately for Manchester City, when it mattered most, they were unable to deliver. The Sky Blues were eventually upset in their first-ever Champions League Final, where they lost 1-0 to English rivals Chelsea.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig (Champions League)

Ederson - 6 Not a night Ederson will want to remember, but I'm not sure the scoreline reflects his performance, with most of Leipzig's goals being beyond his control. João Cancelo - 9 (Man of the Match) A masterclass from the Portuguese international, who is without a doubt now the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Manchester City#City 6#Wycombe
The Guardian

Manchester City v Southampton: match preview

5-0, 5-0, 5-0 are the scorelines of Manchester City’s last three home Premier League matches. Factor in the six scored against RB Leipzig in Wednesday’s Champions League win at the Etihad Stadium and Southampton may be a touch wary of their visit. Especially as last season’s corresponding fixture ended in Pep Guardiola’s side putting, yes, five past Ralph Hasenhüttl’s. For Saints, a glimmer of hope can be found in both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte being injured, so the manager may inform his team to hit aerial bombs into the area, where Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké can be shaky. Jamie Jackson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Wycombe - Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola will rekindle his love affair with the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as League One's Wycombe Wanderers roll into town. The boss has already confirmed he's going to have to turn to some young players to cover for his tired first-teamers, and with a huge clash with Chelsea just around the corner, expect the boss to hand rests to as many big names as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

League Cup: Man City hits 6, Brentford 7; Everton, Leeds, Saints to pens

The Premier League’s big boys entered the League Cup fray on Tuesday, and not, not two, but three top-flight teams went to penalties with lower league outfits. Southampton and Leeds United lived to fight another day, but Everton was sent packing by Queens Park Rangers in spot kicks. Elsewhere, there...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Mbete, Finlay proud after Man City defeat Carabao Cup opponents Wycombe

Manchester City defensive pair Luke Mbete and Finley Burns were proud of their winning debuts in last night's Carabao Cup defeat of Wycombe Wanderers. The City duo made their first team bows at the heart of defence for Pep Guardiola's men, facing up against experienced Chairboys forward Adebayo Akinfenwa. “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe: Pep Guardiola's side continue their defence of their Carabao Cup title as his young side - with five full debuts for academy prospects - thrashes League One opposition

Phil Foden's nipping out for his bus pass in the morning. An elder statesman now. For one evening, anyway. Tuesday night brought six Manchester City debuts for their academy kids – five of them from the start – and a first senior goal for the prodigious Cole Palmer. This was one to savour for Pep Guardiola.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy