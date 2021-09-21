League Cup Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe

After a brief hiatus, the UEFA Champions League has returned. Manchester City were drawn in Group A, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge. The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season was bittersweet for the Sky Blues. They won five of their six group stage matches during last season’s competition and drew the remaining game. The Mancunians then went on to win all six of their knockout matches, meaning they won 11 games and drew one heading into the 2020/21 final. Manchester City also kept eight clean sheets in 12 games going into the final. Unfortunately for Manchester City, when it mattered most, they were unable to deliver. The Sky Blues were eventually upset in their first-ever Champions League Final, where they lost 1-0 to English rivals Chelsea.
