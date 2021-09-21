CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Google Pixel 6 Pro may have been leaked in a brief hands-on video

Cover picture for the articleGoogle got ahead of any possible news leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro by announcing the phones back in August, including that they would run on the company’s long-in-development Tensor chip. But it’s possible that some leakers have recently got hold of an actual unit. A video posted to Twitter by @thisistechtoday may be showing off a pre-production version of the Pixel 6 Pro, complete with its triple rear camera array.

