CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sofia Vergara’s Biggest Fashion Moments From ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16

By Corey Cesare
talentrecap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that America’s Got Talent has concluded for the season, I think it’s safe to say Sofia Vergara killed the fashion game week to week on AGT. She seriously came to the show with some stunning yet simple styles and made it look effortless. Normally, I say Heidi Klum is...

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Sofia Vergara
wonderwall.com

Zendaya turns 25: Celebrate her edgiest and most playful fashion

From Disney darling to history-making Emmy-winner, Zendaya has done a lot in her first 25 years. To celebrate the actress, singer and fashion star's 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at her best edgiest and most playful moments, many of them put together by her longtime stylist, Law Roach… starting with this stunning creation she wore to the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. The "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man" franchise star looked breathtaking in the dark green custom gown by Vera Wang featuring a sweetheart neckline and a sheer-illusion boned bodice. She channeled Old Hollywood with her wavy, long red locks and glamorous Cartier jewels. Keep reading for more…
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Julianne Hough Left America's Got Talent

"America's Got Talent" isn't just known for finding the most talented participants to join the show. The show also finds the most talented celebrities to join the judges' panel. Stars like David Hasselhoff, Sharon Osbourne, and Howard Stern have all graced the panel and the television screens of millions — and they've all left "AGT" eventually.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Fashionable#Agt#Sofiavergara#The Blue Strapless Dress
talentrecap.com

Nightbirde is the Real Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16

America’s Got Talent Season 16 came to an end with Dustin Tavella named the winner. Those of us that have been following the season from the very beginning know that one Golden Buzzer was missing from the finale. Nightbirde dropped out of the competition due to her ongoing cancer battle. Had she stayed in the competition, she would have walked away with the $1 million prize.
TV SHOWS
thebuzzmagazines.com

America’s Got Talent finalist

West U native Travis Brewer and his acrobatic fitness group, Positive Impact Movement, were finalists on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. Their routines included standing on each other’s heads and shoulders and tossing barbells. Celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, along with host Terry Crews, were impressed. The auditions began with 260 acts and, although Positive Impact Movement was one of the last 24 acts remaining in the competition, they did not advance from the quarter-finals of the show. But the group, which includes Andreas Alfaro, “Acro James,” and Nathan Tsujihair, has been busy since then, performing in competitions in Paris, Rome, and Tbilisi, Georgia. Pictured: Positive Impact Movement in front of the Louvre. Read “Acrobatic Inspiration: Travis Brewer, Finalist on ‘America’s Got Talent’” by Karen Vine Fuller for more about Travis, a 2001 graduate of Episcopal high School.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Victory Brinker’s powerful voice got her to finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Victory Brinker has been bringing adults to tears for years now. This week, she just happened to have an audience of millions to move with her vocal talent. The 9-year-old from Latrobe wrapped up her final performance on the NBC competition show “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday night. At 9 p.m. Wednesday, viewers will find out if Victory is the one taking home the $1 million grand prize on the season’s final episode.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

America's Got Talent Judges And Terry Crews Pick Their Season 16 Favorites For The Las Vegas Stage Show

Spoilers ahead for the final round of America's Got Talent Season 16 performances. Season 16 of America's Got Talent is nearly at an end, and one of the ten remaining acts will get the news that they've been hoping for ever since their auditions. The prize of $1 million plus a major role in a Las Vegas stage show is within reach, and it's hard to narrow down at this point who will even make the top five, let alone become the first champion since Brandon Leake last year. Fortunately, judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell as well as host Terry Crews have shared their favorites who would crush on a Las Vegas stage.
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

10 Best Memes About Tyra Banks’s Dinosaur-Inspired ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Outfit

Tyra Banks caused quite the stir with her latest Dancing with the Stars outfit. It was hard to focus on the dancing in episode two once Banks changed outfits. There is no denying that Banks is absolutely stunning and we do admire her for stepping out of the box…even if it was a box of farfalle. Unfortunately, this outfit missed the mark and drew some parallels to a certain poison-spitting dinosaur.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

America's Got Talent's Simon Cowell Sheds New Light On Former Contestant Nightbirde's Cancer Battle

Another season of America's Got Talent has come to an end, and the Top 10 was chock full of golden buzzer winners still in the running for the top prize. Unfortunately, one golden buzzer never had the chance to make it to the finals, as Jane Marczewski – better known on AGT by her performance name of Nightbirde – had to withdraw from competition early on due to her battle with cancer getting worse. Simon Cowell, who had wasted no time in awarding her his golden buzzer following her audition, has shed some light on Nightbirde's cancer battle and decision to withdraw.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy