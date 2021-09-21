Sofia Vergara’s Biggest Fashion Moments From ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16

West U native Travis Brewer and his acrobatic fitness group, Positive Impact Movement, were finalists on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. Their routines included standing on each other’s heads and shoulders and tossing barbells. Celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, along with host Terry Crews, were impressed. The auditions began with 260 acts and, although Positive Impact Movement was one of the last 24 acts remaining in the competition, they did not advance from the quarter-finals of the show. But the group, which includes Andreas Alfaro, “Acro James,” and Nathan Tsujihair, has been busy since then, performing in competitions in Paris, Rome, and Tbilisi, Georgia. Pictured: Positive Impact Movement in front of the Louvre. Read “Acrobatic Inspiration: Travis Brewer, Finalist on ‘America’s Got Talent’” by Karen Vine Fuller for more about Travis, a 2001 graduate of Episcopal high School.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO