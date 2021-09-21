CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Department Plans ‘China House’ to Counter Beijing

By Jack Detsch, Robbie Gramer
Foreign Policy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. State Department is planning to expand the number of officials dedicated to monitoring China, a bid to track Beijing’s growing footprint in key countries around the world. The changes, which could include adding between 20 to 30 staff members, would include a boost for regional China “watch” officers: a category of officials first created during the Trump administration to track Beijing’s activities around the world under the State Department’s regional bureaus.

foreignpolicy.com

Foreign Policy

Western Expats Are No Longer Safe in China

After nearly three years in Chinese prisons, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been released and allowed to return to Canada. But the fact that they were released immediately after Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that freed her from her house arrest in Canada illustrates how Kovrig and Spavor’s detention was really never—as Beijing pretended—about them posing a risk to Chinese national security.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

U.S. plans infrastructure projects in Latin America to counter China initiatives

U.S. officials are touring Latin America this week to scout infrastructure projects as they prepare a counter to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. A delegation of diplomatic and development officials led by President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh met with Colombian President Iván...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
pbs.org

How U.S., UK and Australia plan to counter China together

Wednesday evening at the White House, President Joe Biden — joined by the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia — announced a new partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, including an effort to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia. The one unspoken issue clearly driving this move: a rising China. Foreign affairs correspondent Nick Schifrin joins Judy Woodruff with more.
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Pentagon Leaders Contradict Biden Over Troops in Afghanistan

Top Defense Department officials testified publicly for the first time on Tuesday about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan amid a wider public reckoning about the chaotic end to America’s longest war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and Central Command chief...
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defence capabilities a "thousand-fold". Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems -- on which the US is spending billions -- to intercept. The launch from Jagang province "confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile", along with "guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead" and the engine, according to KCNA, which called it the Hwasong-8.
MILITARY
AFP

US generals say they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised keeping American troops in Afghanistan to bolster the Afghan government and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that the United States maintain about 2,500 troops on the ground in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of forces from Afghanistan by September 11, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump to end the US troop presence there. Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to address the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
Vishnuaravi

QUAD leaders draw up a tech plan to counter the Economic dominance of China and Afghan origin terror.

When we consider the COVID 19, it happened in 2019 in November. It did happen before that as well, but it was only restricted to China. But after in November, the peak of COVID 19, which was endemic to China started spreading to different continents and countries as well. So once we had the peak of COVID 19 virus, which was the industry, which was most it, it was the health industry. Added to this, the manufacturing industry was also hit. Why?
Foreign Policy

Will Afghan Refugees Stranded in Southeast Asia Be Resettled?

Refugees tend to live in a perpetual state of uncertainty when it comes to the future. Abdullah Sarwari, an Afghan refugee who arrived in Canada in 2019, remembers what it felt like for him, his mother, and his siblings to wait five years in Indonesia hoping to be resettled. “Every...
IMMIGRATION
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
Foreign Policy
Beijing, CN
Politics
U.S. Politics
China
Foreign Policy

Why Xi’s Coal Pledge Is a Big Deal

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the United Nations General Assembly that “China … will no more build new coal power plants abroad.” A new policy for Beijing’s overseas energy finance had been expected for months, but Xi’s statement was still surprising in its bluntness and scope. China now joins the ranks of South Korea and Japan—the only other countries that still fund coal plants abroad—that have recently pledged to end public financing for new coal power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

How you could feel the impact of a U.S. government shutdown

Americans, including hundreds of thousands of federal employees, could soon feel the impact of a U.S. government shutdown. If lawmakers don't reach an agreement by the end of Thursday — the last day of the fiscal year — the federal government will officially close as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Mario Draghi Has Unblocked Italy’s Courts but Italian Democracy Is Still Logjammed

In Italy’s notoriously volatile and litigious politics, there’s one thing that almost all parties have consistently agreed on: The justice system is wrecked. By far the slowest in the European Union, Italy’s courts are a source of embarrassment, fostering distrust in the rule of law locally and discouraging investors from abroad. Yet despite years of complaints from across the political spectrum, it took a technocrat-led government and outside pressure from the EU to tackle the problem head-on.
POLITICS
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The EU court in Luxembourg ruled that by extending trade deals with Morocco southwards into the former Spanish colony "without the consent of the people of Western Sahara, the Council infringed the European Union’s obligations in the context of its relations with Morocco under EU and international law".
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

