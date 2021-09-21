Report: Vikings to sign QB Sean Mannion to active roster

Photo: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Minnesota elevated running back Ameer Abdullah for the regular season opener, and prior to the second game, the Vikings elected to add him to the active roster.

Quarterback Sean Mannion was also elevated for the first game. Mannion was elevated a second time in Week 2, so if the Vikings wanted to elevate him another time at all this year, he would have to be signed to the 53-man team.

So it makes sense that the team is planning on signing him. According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, the Vikings intend to sign Mannion to the active roster, as opposed to keeping him on the practice squad.

Mannion is the backup to Kirk Cousins. He has served as the Vikings’ backup both in 2019 and 2020. Minnesota sees Mannion as an “extra coach.”

But I wouldn’t say Mannion is viewed as a player who can develop into a starter down the road. That’s more of Kellen Mond’s role. Mond is a rookie third-round pick and is still on the active roster.