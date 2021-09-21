Ten Ohio State players named champions for Tulsa game

After every game, Ohio State grades its players, with the coveted “Champion” being the desired outcome. It’s the highest grade the coaching staff bestows upon players based on their performance in the most recent game.

And, if you watched the Tulsa game, you may not be too surprised that Ohio State only named ten players Champions after pouring through the game film and various scenarios. If fact, only five players on offense and three on defense made the distinguished grade, with two special teams players also getting the nod.

Here are the ten players that the coaching staff highlighted after the 41-20 win over Tulsa.

Ohio State Champions vs. Tulsa

Offense: TE Mitch Rossi, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Garrett Wilson, OL Matthew Jones

Player of the Game: RB TreVeyon Henderson

Defense: DT Tyleik Williams, SAF Ronnie Hickman

Player of the Game: SAF Cameron Martinez

Special Teams Players of the Game: RB Xavier Johnson and LB Cade Kacherski

Ohio State will look to make better on this list when it hosts Akron this Saturday under the lights. The Buckeyes are an early, heavy favorite to beat the Zips.

