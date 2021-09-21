Writers Guild West Reveals Election Results for Officers and Board of Directors

'Cold Case' creator Meredith Stiehm, 'Power Rangers' writer Michele Mulroney and 'Abby's' co-executive producer Betsy Thomas were all elected to top officer slots after running unopposed.

Meredith Stiehm Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

The Writers Guild of America West revealed the results of its board of directors and officers election on Tuesday, with incoming leaders including a new president, vice president and secretary-treasurer.

After all three ran unopposed, Cold Case creator Meredith Stiehm was elected president, while Power Rangers writer Michele Mulroney was elected vice president and Abby’s co-executive producer Betsy Thomas was elevated to the secretary-treasurer role. All three have previously served on the Board of Directors, and each of their platforms emphasized the need for compensation gains for writers in a consolidated, streaming-focused industry landscape, diversity initiatives and an aggressive approach to the 2023 Minimum Basic Agreement negotiations.

Liz Alper, Nicole Yorkin, Zoe Marshall, Marjorie David, Dante W. Harper, Dailyn Rodriguez, Robb Chavis, Adam Conover and E. Nicholas Mariani were elected to the Board of Directors. All were elected to two-year terms except for Mariani, who will serve a one-year term filling in for Thomas after she was elected secretary-treasurer. In this election cycle, 18 candidates vied for eight open seats. Alper, Yorkin, Marshall, Harper and Chavis are all incumbents.

“It is an honor to serve the membership as WGAW President,” Stiehm said in a statement about the election. “I look forward to working with Michele, Betsy, and the Board of Directors to advance an agenda that builds on the progress our union has made for writers and addresses the challenges we face in our creative and economic lives.”

Overall, 2,975 valid votes were cast in this year’s election. The WGA West represents over 16,000 writers who work in television series, films, animation, documentaries, news shows, video games and digital content.

Incoming president Stiehm called the 2023 MBA a “crucial negotiation” after writers won their nearly two-year campaign against agency packaging but lost leverage in the 2020 negotiations due to the pandemic. Stiehm was a key leader in the packaging battle, having long spoken out about the issue, been a plaintiff in the Writers Guild’s lawsuit against the Big Four agencies and served as a negotiating committee leader.

