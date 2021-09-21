CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Hollywood Reporter

Writers Guild West Reveals Election Results for Officers and Board of Directors

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

'Cold Case' creator Meredith Stiehm, 'Power Rangers' writer Michele Mulroney and 'Abby's' co-executive producer Betsy Thomas were all elected to top officer slots after running unopposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IV8CQ_0c3ckHE400
Meredith Stiehm Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

The Writers Guild of America West revealed the results of its board of directors and officers election on Tuesday, with incoming leaders including a new president, vice president and secretary-treasurer.

After all three ran unopposed, Cold Case creator Meredith Stiehm was elected president, while Power Rangers writer Michele Mulroney was elected vice president and Abby’s co-executive producer Betsy Thomas was elevated to the secretary-treasurer role. All three have previously served on the Board of Directors, and each of their platforms emphasized the need for compensation gains for writers in a consolidated, streaming-focused industry landscape, diversity initiatives and an aggressive approach to the 2023 Minimum Basic Agreement negotiations.

Liz Alper, Nicole Yorkin, Zoe Marshall, Marjorie David, Dante W. Harper, Dailyn Rodriguez, Robb Chavis, Adam Conover and E. Nicholas Mariani were elected to the Board of Directors. All were elected to two-year terms except for Mariani, who will serve a one-year term filling in for Thomas after she was elected secretary-treasurer. In this election cycle, 18 candidates vied for eight open seats. Alper, Yorkin, Marshall, Harper and Chavis are all incumbents.

“It is an honor to serve the membership as WGAW President,” Stiehm said in a statement about the election. “I look forward to working with Michele, Betsy, and the Board of Directors to advance an agenda that builds on the progress our union has made for writers and addresses the challenges we face in our creative and economic lives.”

Overall, 2,975 valid votes were cast in this year’s election. The WGA West represents over 16,000 writers who work in television series, films, animation, documentaries, news shows, video games and digital content.

Incoming president Stiehm called the 2023 MBA a “crucial negotiation” after writers won their nearly two-year campaign against agency packaging but lost leverage in the 2020 negotiations due to the pandemic. Stiehm was a key leader in the packaging battle, having long spoken out about the issue, been a plaintiff in the Writers Guild’s lawsuit against the Big Four agencies and served as a negotiating committee leader.

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Most Popular

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Stuns With First Trailer

By Ryan Parker

Emmys Analysis: The Changing of the Guard Is Complete

By Scott Feinberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tp9CM_0c3ckHE400

Jon Stewart Isn’t Laughing

By Lacey Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxPaY_0c3ckHE400

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Directors Guild Elects Lesli Linka Glatter as New President

The Directors Guild of America has named Lesli Linka Glatter as its new president, the craft union announced Saturday. Glatter, a veteran TV director of shows such as Homeland and The Good Wife, was elected by acclamation by delegates at the Guild’s national biennial convention on Saturday in Los Angeles. She succeeds The West Wing director and executive producer Thomas Schlamme, who announced he was stepped down after four years in the role in a letter printed in the September edition of the DGA Monthly magazine. “I am honored to have been chosen by my peers to serve as President, and am committed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Meredith Stiehm Elected President Of WGA West; Other Officers & Board Members Set

Meredith Stiehm, running unopposed, has been elected president of the WGA West, becoming only the third woman to ever hold the guild’s top elected office. Stiehm, who executive produced Homeland and Cold Case, was a member of the guild’s board of directors and was one of the eight named plaintiffs in the WGA’s historic legal battle that reshaped the talent agency business. She succeeds David A. Goodman as president. With her election, the WGA West, the DGA and SAG-AFTRA for the first time ever all have female presidents. Fran Drescher was elected president of SAG-AFTRA this month, becoming its fifth female president,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild#Jon Stewart#The Board Of Directors#Politics#Presidential Election#Power Rangers#Cold Case#Wgaw#The Writers Guild#Thr Newsletters Sign
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographers Guild Board Votes Unanimously To Support IATSE Strike Authorization

The national executive board of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), Local 600, announced that it has voted unanimously to support the IATSE nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote “Yes.” The strike authorization vote, scheduled to be held Oct. 1-3, comes in response to the failure of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees to agree on a new three-year basic agreement. At issue are subjects including rest periods, breaks, wages, benefits and compensation for streaming work. Said ICG national president John Lindley in a statement released on Sunday. “The elected leaders...
ENTERTAINMENT
awardswatch.com

Directors Guild to ‘temporarily alter’ eligibility for 2021 day-and-date releases

The Directors Guild of America National Board at its recent meeting made the decision to temporarily alter its 2022 DGA Awards eligibility criteria for its Theatrical Film Award. The change will allow films that receive a ‘day and date’ release to be eligible for the award if they have a qualifying theatrical run and are marketed as a theatrical film. The National Board made this decision due to the unique and unusual circumstances facing the industry this year.
MOVIES
tvtechnology.com

Five Station Leaders are Elected to the PBS Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va.—PBS has announced that five individuals were selected to serve three-year terms as Professional Directors on the PBS Board in the recent PBS Board elections. WQED Multimedia president and CEO Deborah Acklin and Ideastream Public Media president and CEO Kevin E. Martin were elected to serve second terms as Professional Directors.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
No Film School

How Will the CAA and ICM Merger Affect Writers and Directors?

How are writers' and directors' lives going to change with one less agency?. After news that two of the big four talent agencies were combining, it seemed like all of Hollywood Twitter was buzzing with theories, worries, and predictions. CAA and ICM becoming one is exciting news. Something like this...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Village Roadshow Pictures CEO Bruce Berman Steps Down

Bruce Berman, chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is stepping down after 24 years with the company. Village Roadshow said the “planned exit” comes as Berman looks for new opportunities in the film industry. “I am incredibly grateful to have been involved in the inception of VRP and the impact our films and franchises have had not only on popular culture but also on the craft of filmmaking. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists both behind and in front of the camera and look forward to taking the experience I have gained and...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO Promises “Shock and Awe” Streaming Strategy After WarnerMedia Merger Closes

David Zaslav touted to an investor conference a fast rollout to get to 200 million global subscribers within three years or so. Discovery is preparing as much as possible for the planned merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia, CEO David Zaslav said Tuesday, highlighting that its success will depend on a “strong Warner Bros.,” which is key to attracting the “best talent” and content, and quickly rolling out the streaming strategy for the combined company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Saban Films To Acquire Alejandro Hidalgo’s Horror Drama ‘The Exorcism Of God’ Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is finalizing a deal to acquire The Exorcism of God, a horror drama from Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time), which is set to premiere today at Fantastic Fest. The company will handle the film’s distribution in the U.S., as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and South Africa, with XYZ Films continuing to oversee international sales in other territories. The feature, set in an isolated Mexican town, follows Father Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), an American exorcist who becomes possessed by the Devil, subsequently committing a terrible sacrilege. 18 years later, the consequences of his sin come...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Man In The White Van’: Sean Astin, Ali Larter & More Board True-Crime Thriller From Writer-Director Warren Skeels

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Ali Larter (The Rookie), Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Skai Jackson (Bunk’d), Gavin Warren (12 Mighty Orphans) and Julianne Arrieta (Reagan) have signed on to star in The Man in the White Van, a true-crime thriller from Garrison Film Productions, Legion M, XYZ Films and writer-director Warren Skeels (Siesta Key). The film co-written by Sharon Y. Cobb is set in 1974, watching as an ominous white van begins stalking a young girl from the town of Brooksville, FL. Her parents’ disbelief that this is really happening, given her tendency to exaggerate, leads in...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

London Film Festival Industry Program to Include Talks With ‘Succession’ Writer, ‘Normal People’ Producer

Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue and the European editorial director of Vogue, is set to headline the 2021 London Film Festival‘s industry program. In a special conversation taking place on Oct. 7 — part of the long-running LFF Connects strand celebrating the intersection between film and other creative industries — Enninful, who was named editor in 2017, will discuss how innovation, activism and inspiration meet within creative spaces to tell stories across all art forms. Unveiled Monday, the program — which will comprise live in-person screenings and events while also offering digital access to a range of panels post festival for increased...
MOVIES
Variety

Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, ‘Normal People’ Producer Ed Guiney to Headline London Film Festival Industry Program

Talks with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue and Ed Guiney, producer of “Normal People” and “Room,” are among the highlights of the BFI London Film Festival’s industry program. The festival’s LFF Connects strand, which celebrates the intersection between film and other creative industries, features Enninful and will explore how innovation, activism and inspiration meet within creative spaces to tell stories across all art forms. The festival’s Spotlight strand conversation with Guiney, whose recent project, Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II,” screens as the festival’s Londoner Gala, will discuss the formation of Element Pictures, which he...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Strong Sued by Fired Management Team

Danny Strong’s career keeps heading north, but he’s now without the Gotham Group after an 18-year relationship with the management firm. On Monday, Gotham filed suit in Los Angeles against Strong, alleging it’s still entitled to commissions after termination. Strong first hit it big as an actor on Buffy the Vampire Slayer before appearing on other shows including Gilmore Girls, Mad Men, Justified and Billions. His work as a producer and writer has arguably been even more impressive. He co-created the Fox hip hop drama Empire, wrote the screenplay for a pair of Hunger Games films and wrote and produced Lee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Tony Awards: Brian Lipton (Cititour), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (ABC) top all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Brian Lipton (Cititour), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC) for having the best accuracy score of 76% when predicting the 2020 Tony Awards winners Sunday night. They tied as the tops among 13 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Almost 2,000 people worldwide predicted these theatre champs from the 2019-2020 Broadway season for the New York opening ceremony hosted by Audra McDonald on Paramount+ and later ceremony hosted by Leslie Odom Jr on CBS. Our top scorers got 19 out of 25 winners correct on an evening with...
ENTERTAINMENT
eturbonews.com

IGLTA elects first Colombian Chair for its Board of Directors

Felipe Cárdenas, Co-Founder & CEO of the Colombian LGBT Chamber of Commerce (CCLGBTCO) is the first Colombian to hold the top board role for the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association. Felipe Cárdenas, Co-Founder & CEO of the Colombian LGBT Chamber of Commerce (CCLGBTCO), was named IGLTA Chair. Election reflects IGLTA’s efforts...
SOCIETY
Variety

CAA to Acquire ICM Partners in Landmark Agency Deal

CAA and ICM Partners are joining forces in a landmark agency merger that reflects the larger consolidation in the entertainment landscape. The deal, if approved, would mark a shift in the Hollywood agency landscape, reducing the Big Four agencies to the Big Three, with WME and UTA as CAA’s largest competitors. The agreement unveiled on Monday morning is the largest talent agency transaction since WME acquired IMG in 2014 and since Endeavor joined forces with William Morris Agency in 2009, which forged the contemporary WME. The prospect of CAA and ICM combining would bring the latter’s TV literary department, publishing and music strength...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy