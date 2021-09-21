CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Unseen footage of Chris Cornell featured in video celebrating daughter Toni's birthday

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously unseen footage of the late Chris Cornell is featured in a new video released to celebrate his daughter Toni's 17th birthday. The video, which was posted to Cornell's Instagram, shows the father-daughter pair playing music together over the years, including a particularly moving clip of Chris strumming "You Are My Sunshine" on an acoustic guitar while an infant Toni hangs on its neck.

www.x1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s 11th Birthday After Joshua Hall Engagement: Photos

A sweet shoutout! Christina Haack posted a touching tribute to her daughter, Taylor, while celebrating the 11-year-old’s birthday. “Eleven years and we’ve already had SO many adventures together,” the Flip or Flop alum, 38, captioned a Wednesday, September 22, Instagram slideshow. “Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid. Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cornell
Person
Vicky Cornell
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Skunk on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Say the First Clue Totally Gives It Away

Who is Skunk on The Masked Singer? Read on for the top guesses from the clues we have so far. At the moment, fans are guessing Skunk from season 6 is singer Tina Turner. For The Masked Singer season 6, a nocturnal creature is stepping into the spotlight for their big moment. The Skunk has been unveiled as part of The Masked Singer 2021 roster and fans have wasted no time in starting to brainstorm who could be hiding underneath the glamorous disguise. Details here and there have been shared, and now it's time to see if your guess is in line with what others are thinking.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Acoustic Guitar
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
The Independent

Gabby Petito: News anchor suspended for raising ‘missing white woman syndrome’ during coverage

An Emmy Award-winning news anchor has been suspended indefinitely after telling bosses he wanted to discuss “missing white woman syndrome” during coverage of Gabby Petito.Frank Somerville, 63, was suspended by KTUV in Oakland after arguing with station news director about adding a “brief tagline” about how missing persons cases involving white women tend to attract far greater coverage than those of indigenous and Black people.According to the Mercury News, Mr Somerville wanted to bring attention to the vast amount of coverage Ms Petito’s disappearance and death has gained.He was reportedly told by his boss Amber Eikel that it would...
TV & VIDEOS
blackchronicle.com

Social Media Asks Mo’Nique to Wear A Bonnet Instead of Her Newest Look

Mo’Nique‘s followers are actually begging for her to put on a bonnet after she debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram. The Oscar award-winning actress and comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the bumped-up ponytail she sported while hosting the Fall Back Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
BROOKLYN, NY
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
codelist.biz

Paul Walker’s And Vin Diesel’s Children Posted A Photo Together

Moving picture of Paul Walker’s daughter: Selfie with Vin Diesel’s children – the tragic accidental death of actor Paul Walker in 2013 not only dealt a severe blow to the team and the stars of the “Fast & Furious” films, but also to the fan base of the “film family “. Leading actors Vin Diesel and Walker were good friends away from filming. Diesel and Walker’s children caused a stir with an Instagram picture.
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

WATCH: Taylor Swift Honors Shania Twain In Tik Tok Video

Taylor Swift is new to Tik Tok even though she already has 5 million followers, and she recently posted a video to Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said” of herself and Shania Twain. Taylor shared a Tik Tok honoring Shania yesterday (9/22) in which she shared a video of herself shrugging her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish: Fans Expose The Singer’s Scam After A Grammy Win

On Monday night, the coveted Grammys were once again awarded in the USA. One of the beaming winners was Billie Eilish, who won the trophy in the “Best Shot” category for the second time in a row. The 19-year-old also attracted attention again with her extraordinary acceptance speech. This was namely under the sign of a competitor of Eilish: Megan Thee Stallion.
MUSIC
Variety

Should R. Kelly’s Music Be Banned?

After more than twenty years of horrifying and damning accusations, as of today R. Kelly is officially a convicted felon, having been found guilty by a New York jury of multiple counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking, with more trials to come in other jurisdictions. Almost immediately after the verdict was read, observers began asking: Now that he’s been found guilty, will his music be removed from major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music? While reps for both companies did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment, that question brings in a host of moral, legal and logistical questions that...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy