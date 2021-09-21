Oh, Hey There: Is it fair to criticize Jimmy Garoppolo after a win?
The phrase “good enough to win” frequently gets thrown around during a football season, particularly with the San Francisco 49ers organization the last few seasons. In Week 2 against the Eagles, the offense struggled early before gaining a little momentum before halftime and ultimately scoring 17 points. In today’s Oh, Hey There Podcast, Leo Luna and Javier Vega wondered if it’s fair to expect more out of Jimmy Garoppolo.www.ninersnation.com
