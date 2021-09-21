CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiorentina 1-3 Inter: Player ratings as Nerazzurri come from behind to go top of Serie A

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo goals in three second-half minutes saw Inter come from behind to prevail 3-1 over a spirited Fiorentina side in Serie A on Tuesday night. La Viola started the game on the front foot, forcing Samir Begovic into three fine saves in the opening quarter of an hour. First, Nicolas Gonzalez's close-range effort was smothered before both Dusan Vlahovic and Cristiano Biraghi saw rasping efforts tipped around the post.

