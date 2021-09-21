Police: Backseat car passengers fired shots in deadly Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a deadly drive-by shooting in Decatur happened when backseat passengers in the suspect vehicle fired gunshots. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning, when two people were found after 3 a.m. with gunshot wounds to their heads inside of a Hyundai Sonata in the 1300 block of E. Walnut St. Demeshionna S. Miller-Fonville, 17, was airlifted from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and died form her injuries. Authorities said the 17-year-old male had life-threatening injuries and they did not believe he would survive, but the family told WAND News he is doing better.