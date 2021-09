The New England College Field Hockey team heads to Gorham, Maine to take on the University of Southern Maine at 3:00 pm today. NEC (6-1) is off to their best start since 2006, where they began the year 9-0. The Pilgrims just extended their winning streak to four games following a 3-1 win over Husson yesterday afternoon, to begin conference play. Drea Chin leads the way for New England College with 10 goals, while Kacie Weston, Jenna Chrabolowski, and Giuliana Kevlin each have four scores. After allowing one goal to Husson yesterday, Ellie Philben lowers her goals-against average to 1.87, while also stopping just over 70 percent (.711) of all shots that she has faced.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO