Jennifer Lopez returned to New York City in sparkling style for Global Citizen Live. The “Jenny From the Block” singer took the stage for a performance in a custom jumpsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. The black one-piece garment featured swirling gold embroidery on its bodice and sides, as well as a deep neckline. Lopez briefly paired the look with a flowing printed robe and sparkling gold baseball cap, as well. When it came to shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of classic black boots. The leather style featured a knee-length height, as well as rounded toes and heels that appeared to total...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO