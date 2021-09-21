NFL Stadium Catches Fire, 1 Person Injured

Caesars Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. At 12:40 CT, fire and smoke began emanating from the roof of the Superdome; the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the three-alarm fire at the Superdome shortly after. Local officials said workers were power washing the roof this week to prepare it for painting and workers have also been in the process of switching the Superdome’s exterior logo from its old sponsor, Mercedes Benz, to its new one, Caesars. New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that it was transporting one person to the hospital for minor burns.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO