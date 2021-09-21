NFL Stadium Catches Fire, 1 Person Injured
An NFL stadium caught fire on Tuesday as crews worked to clear and prepare the facility for painting. According to the Associated Press, the roof of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana was seen with smoke and flames at 12:30 p.m. local time. The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the call, and the fire was under control a short time later. New Orleans Emergency Management announced that one person was injured and was sent to the hospital for "minor burns."popculture.com
