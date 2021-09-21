Dillon Danis charged with disorderly conduct after alleged incident at Jersey Shore bar
Dillon Danis has been charged with disorderly conduct stemming from an alleged incident this past Saturday at Jersey Shore bar. A spokesperson for the court in Seaside Heights, N.J., confirmed the charge on Tuesday after a video posted to social media showed a man that appeared to be Bellator welterweight and longtime Conor McGregor training partner Danis, 28, being taken out of an establishment by police in handcuffs. According to court summons obtained by MMA Fighting, the alleged incident took place at the Beachcomber Bar and Grill.www.mmafighting.com
