Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds cruise into round four
Liverpool cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road. The Reds were quick out of the blocks in Norfolk, opening the scoring after just four minutes through Takumi Minamino's poacher's finish. They had to wait another 45 minutes for their second goal but it was duly delivered by Belgian striker Divock Origi, who nodded home from close range after smart work down the left by Kostas Tsimikas.www.90min.com
Comments / 0