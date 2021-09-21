CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds cruise into round four

By Toby Cudworth
90min.com
 7 days ago

Liverpool cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road. The Reds were quick out of the blocks in Norfolk, opening the scoring after just four minutes through Takumi Minamino's poacher's finish. They had to wait another 45 minutes for their second goal but it was duly delivered by Belgian striker Divock Origi, who nodded home from close range after smart work down the left by Kostas Tsimikas.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Christos Tzolis
Person
Takumi Minamino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Cruise#Belgian#Japanese#Canaries
