Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds cruise into round four

LiverpoolAlisson – 7: Made a vital save in the opening minutes to claw away a Zaha effort, though that shot was the result of his own miscommunication with Milner. Denied Edouard with two crucial stops later on.James Milner – 6: Out of position at right-back, so can be forgiven somewhat for his early and almost costly mix-up with Alisson. Was unsurprisingly solid elsewhere.Ibrahima Konate – 7: Dealt well with the physicality of Benteke for a fairly straightforward debut, despite a late scare in a one-on-one with Edouard. Looks like he will be a significant presence in opponents’ boxes on set-pieces.Virgil...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO