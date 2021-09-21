CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Matt Hancock to have personal WhatsApp and emails searched in court battle over Covid test contracts

By Joanna Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtHS4_0c3cj3zM00

Matt Hancock is to have his personal emails and WhatsApp messages searched as part of a legal battle over millions of pounds’ worth of antibody test contracts handed out during the coronavirus pandemic.

A High Court judge ordered that both the former health secretary ’s government and non-government communications used for Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) business should be searched for relevant material.

The proceedings were brought against the DHSC by the Good Law Project , who claim that more than £80m in contracts were awarded unlawfully. The legal campaign group say that Abingdon Health received three contracts in April, June and August 2020 that were not published until October.

The Good Law Project also claim that the contracts were awarded secretly and directly to Abingdon Health without advertisement or competition and that they “comprise very substantial unlawful public subsidies”.

Mr Hancock has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he was not involved in the awarding of the contracts and that they were approved through formal processes.

Petitioning the High Court to order a search of the former health secretary’s “non-government communication systems” — which is believed to include WhatsApps — Good Law Project barrister Joseph Barrett said that Mr Hancock was the “ultimate decision-maker” in awarding the contracts and that he had used multiple personal email accounts for government business.

Mr Barrett further alleged that the DHSC had “either destroyed or otherwise put beyond recovery or refused to search or disclose almost all of the repositories and documents of the four most senior and important individuals in the case”.

Philip Moser QC, for the DHSC, which is contesting the claim, argued that Mr Hancock’s role in awarding the contracts was “limited”.

“There is no reasonable basis on which to seek such disclosure, because Mr Hancock’s involvement in the matters which are in issue in these proceedings was limited and, in any event, any communications from the then Secretary of State would have been caught by the existing disclosure exercise,” he said.

Ordering the search to take place, Mr Justice Fraser said: “It seems to me that even though his involvement has been described as ‘limited’, ‘limited’ can still be quite significant.”

The full trial is due to take place from 6 December.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Emails emerge of ‘VIP route’ for UK Covid test contracts

Further evidence has emerged that the government operated a “VIP” fast-track process for favoured companies leading to accusations that ministers misled the public about billions of pounds of Covid-19 testing contracts. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has previously denied operating any VIP process for companies referred by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Matt Hancock hits out at ‘dangerous’ anti-vaxxers and says he received death threats over jab rollout

Matt Hancock has revealed he received death threats from anti-vaxxers over the government's Covid jab rollout.The former health secretary, who resigned after breaking coronavirus rules during an alleged affair with an aide, made the claim in an article describing opponents of vaccines as "blinkered and dangerous" and "miserable anti-scientific gloomsters".He added that anti-vaxxers were trying to stop the progress made over the last nine months and urged everybody who has not yet been vaccinated to "do the right thing and get the jab"."I'm incredibly grateful to each and every person who got the jab because they have played their...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Fist bump?’: Matt Hancock chats to Haverhill constituents in new video

Matt Hancock has released a new ‘cringeworthy’ video showing the politician chatting to Haverhill constituents. The West Suffolk MP walks around the high street fist-bumping and making small talk with the locals with one saying “It’s so good to see you … I think you’re brilliant.”. Social media users have...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
techxplore.com

Mass personal data theft from Paris Covid tests: hospitals

Hackers stole the personal data of around 1.4 million people who took COVID-19 tests in the Paris region in the middle of 2020, hospital officials in the French capital disclosed on Wednesday. Hospital officials said they filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutor's office on Wednesday after confirming on September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Netherlands Covid: Boy wins court battle for right to jab

A 12-year-old boy in the Dutch city of Groningen has won a court battle to get vaccinated against Covid-19 so that he can visit his dying grandmother, despite his father's objections. A judge ruled the jab would reduce his chances of passing on any infection to the woman, who has...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Email Accounts#Dhsc#The Good Law Project#Abingdon Health#The High Court#Whatsapps#State
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
The Independent

Keir Starmer rules out nationalising Big Six energy firms

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out nationalising the UK’s largest energy firms, apparently watering down a leadership campaign pledge in a major departure from Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.As a crisis of spiralling bills looms, the current party leader said he would take a “pragmatic” approach to “common ownership” if he became prime minister.In an interview during the Labour Party conference in Brighton Sir Keir also did not rule out raising income tax if he formed a government as he set out his principles for fairer taxation.And he detailed plans to end the charitable status of England’s private schools to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Labour conference: Angela Rayner defends calling PM and senior Tories ‘scum’

Angela Rayner has defended calling Boris Johnson and Conservative ministers “scum”, insisting that she will only apologise when the prime minister retracts his past “homophobic” and “racist” remarks.Doubling down on her comments made on the first day of Labour’s annual conference in Brighton, the party’s deputy leader said on Sunday that “leaving children hungry” in the midst of a pandemic was “pretty scummy”.However, her remarks have provoked anger from Conservative cabinet ministers, including the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, who described them as “appalling”.In comments reported by the Daily Mirror, Ms Rayner told Labour activists she was sick of “shouting...
POLITICS
BBC

Swansea man jailed after CCTV operator witnessed rape

A man has been jailed for more than eight years after a CCTV operator saw him raping a woman. Turkey Al-Turkey, 26, of Cwm Level Road in Brynhyfryd, Swansea, attacked the woman outside the city's Civic Centre on 18 July. Swansea Crown Court heard the victim had no recollection of...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour sets out plans to support high street firms by taxing online giants

The tax system is “stacked” against high street firms, Labour has warned as it set out plans to shift the burden to online giants like Amazon.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she would freeze business rates next year if she was in No 11, while also offering a cut for small firms, paid for by hiking digital taxes.She committed the next Labour government to abolishing business rates, using the proceeds of a global deal on taxing multinational firms.The tax system is stacked against high street businesses and small businessesRachel ReevesThe move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference in Brighton...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Government takes over running services on Southeastern

The Government is to take over running services on train operator Southeastern after a “serious breach” of its franchise agreement.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said an investigation by his department identified evidence that since October 2014 the company has not declared more than £25 million of historic taxpayer funding which should have been returned.Further investigations are being conducted and the Government said it will consider options for more action, including financial penalties.Mr Shapps said: “There is clear, compelling and serious evidence that LSER have breached the trust that is absolutely fundamental to the success of our railways. When trust is broken,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Health workers need to be prioritised or patient care will be ‘compromised,’ No 10 warned

Health workers need to be prioritised during the current fuel crisis or patient care will be “compromised”, the government has been warned.As pumps run dry across the country due to an outbreak of panic buying, reports have emerged of doctors and medical staff being unable to drive into work.The British Medical Association (BMA) said that “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”, while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said healthcare services that are “already struggling” with staffing shortages “cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel”.Campaign group...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
AFP

Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

The UK government on Tuesday faced calls for nurses, police, teachers and other key workers to be given priority at petrol pumps, as the army was put on standby to ease a fuel supply crisis. Filling stations across the country have seen long, snaking queues of frustrated and angry motorists concerned that a shortage of tanker drivers could lead to pumps running dry. But four days of panic-buying, even as the government insisted there was no shortage of fuel stocks, has left some frontline public sector workers unable to get to work. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News there were "tentative signs of stabilisation", as filling stations were restocked, although that has not yet shortened queues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

260K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy