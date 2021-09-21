Bills' Matt Milano: Fills up box score

Milano posted five tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in the win over Miami on Sunday. While Milano's 10 tackles through two games falls short of his usual pace, he's contributing elsewhere in the box score and looks fantastic early in the season. Milano also would have likely produced more had he not been given some rest late in Sunday's blowout game, as he finished with just 78 percent of the defensive snaps when he's typically close to 100. Also encouraging is that Milano was allowed to rush the passer more than we've seen in the past. As a former 101-tackle guy in 2019, Milano merits a look in IDP formats.