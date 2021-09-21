A More Than 100-Year-Old Mansion on Private Peninsula in Connecticut Sells for $7.5 Million
A more than 100-year-old estate on a private peninsula in Stamford, Connecticut, sold for a waterfront record of $7.5 million last week. The sale of the property, which boasts a 5,375-square-foot main residence, plus a guest cottage, was the priciest sale of a waterfront home in Stamford, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It’s also the second most expensive sale in the city’s history, following a 2003 sale for $8.2 million.www.mansionglobal.com
