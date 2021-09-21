CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

A More Than 100-Year-Old Mansion on Private Peninsula in Connecticut Sells for $7.5 Million

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA more than 100-year-old estate on a private peninsula in Stamford, Connecticut, sold for a waterfront record of $7.5 million last week. The sale of the property, which boasts a 5,375-square-foot main residence, plus a guest cottage, was the priciest sale of a waterfront home in Stamford, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It’s also the second most expensive sale in the city’s history, following a 2003 sale for $8.2 million.

www.mansionglobal.com

Press Democrat

Carlos Santana sells Tiburon home of 14 years for $5.53 million

Grammy-winning guitarist Carlos Santana just sold his scenic home on the Tiburon Peninsula for $5.53 million — about $430,000 more than he paid for the property in 2007. It's not a surprising move for the prolific musician, who spends much of his time elsewhere. He owns a home in Las Vegas, where he's held a residency for the last nine years, and earlier this year, he shelled out $20.5 million for a vacation home in Hawaii.
TIBURON, CA
mansionglobal.com

Martha Stewart Sells Hamptons Home for $16.5 Million, Nearly Double the Asking Price

The vacation home of the U.S.’s reigning domestic goddess has sold for a premium. Martha Stewart parted with her long-time East Hampton, New York, home for $16.5 million last month, according to records with PropertyShark. That’s close to twice as much as its reported asking price of $8.4 million. Records of the off-market deal were made publicly available last week.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Sprawling Single-Story Mansion in Honolulu Brings the Outdoors Inside

Showcasing the indoor-outdoor Hawaiian lifestyle at its best, this six-bedroom home offers a pool, a guesthouse, an open floor plan, an extensive outdoor kitchen—and unobstructed water, mountain and Diamond Head volcano views. “It’s got every imaginable bell and whistle,” said listing agent David Lundstrom, of Hawaii Life. “It feels like...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Self-Contained Modern Brooklyn Home Lists for Nearly $14 Million

A solar-powered, contemporary Brooklyn “oasis” that’s minutes from downtown Manhattan was listed Monday for $13.9 million. The 6,000-square-foot residence is hidden in plain sight in the borough’s Red Hook neighborhood, according to listing agent Stephen Ferrara. It offers six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms over three floors, plus a roof deck with views of the New York Harbor and Manhattan skyline.
REAL ESTATE
State
Connecticut State
mansionglobal.com

This $12 Million Lodge Is the Only Home for Sale Inside Montana’s Glacier National Park

A Montana home with direct access to more than 100 million acres of outdoor space listed this week for $12 million. The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom residence is the only house for sale within the boundaries of Glacier National Park, according to the listing with Scott Darkenwald and Tracy Rossi of Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty. Many of the homes within the park are leased, but this property offers full ownership, making it especially rare.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A 10,416-Square-Foot Home in Miami’s Posh Bay Point Neighborhood Sells for $11 Million

A 10,416-square-foot Miami home that once belonged to Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino sold last week for $11 million. Located in the city’s tony neighborhood of Bay Point, the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home features floor-to-ceiling windows, manicured grounds and 94 feet of water frontage, according to the listing with Dina Goldentayer and Sylvia Chamorro of Douglas Elliman.
REAL ESTATE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
William Randolph Hearst
New York Post

Penthouse above MoMa sells to secret buyer with $35.5M ask

A penthouse on the 74th floor of 53 West 53 is in contract. The two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was asking $35.46 million. The deal was first reported by Marketproof. At 4,928 square feet, the full-floor residence floating above the Museum of Modern Art features views of the skyline, Central Park and the Hudson and East rivers. Details include direct elevator access, 11-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an eat-in kitchen.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Music Mogul Clive Davis Sells Manhattan Apartment for $4.2 Million

A Manhattan apartment owned by music industry veteran and native New Yorker Clive Davis sold this week for $4.2 million, Mansion Global has learned. The deal for the duplex at the prewar Ritz Tower on Park Avenue was “a long time coming,” said agent Gina Sabio of the Corcoran Group, who represented the co-op along with Greg Schriefer and Eva Mohr at Sotheby’s International Realty.
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

‘The Conjuring’ house in Rhode Island could be yours for $1.2 million

Onlookers of this just-listed three-bedroom home in northern Rhode Island may get a scream out of its charming rustic details, such as wood-beamed ceilings, a number of fireplaces and wide-plank wooden floors. But they’ll really shout when they learn the property, asking $1.2 million, is actually “The Conjuring” house —...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nerej.com

Marr of Keliher Real Estate sells 36 Newbury St. for $7.5 million

Boston, MA Doug Marr of Keliher Real Estate has sold 36 Newbury St. for $7.5 million. The 6,000 s/f four-story building and basement includes four parking spaces and is fully occupied and anchored by Allan Edmonds Shoes. Marr represented the seller, Weber Trust and procured the buyer, WAM/Raptor Investments.
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Winnetka mansion hits market with asking price just under $10M

A nearly-6,000-square-foot mansion on Lake Michigan just hit the market with an asking price of just under $10 million. The lakefront home, located on Sheridan Road in Winnetka, was designed by Morgante Wilson Architects, the Chicago Tribune reported. The owners, Neil Fitzpatrick, founder of Headlands Technologies, and his wife Gaillee...
REAL ESTATE

