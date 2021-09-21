A More Than 100-Year-Old Mansion on Private Peninsula in Connecticut Sells for $7.5 Million

To call it a home would be an understatement. To own "Savannah Dhu" would be to own a state, town or certainly your own piece of heaven. Located in Savannah, New York this 3,900 acre property is on the market for $49 million! Normally I'd say, how could that be worth that much? I think this land just might be worth every penny.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO