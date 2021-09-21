The Price Is Right on the New Showtime and Paramount+ Bundle, But It Won’t Last

According to Plato — or at least according to what the internet claims Plato said — “Even the gods love jokes.” In truth, there is no greater proof of the sacrifices we make for comedy than The Goes Wrong Show, which also proves Plato’s other quote, “Even the gods hate the Cornley Drama Society.” The show, created by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, is more than just funny. It is an absolutely decadent comedic feast, able to pull off jokes, gags, goofs, tricks, stunts, antics, an abundance of farce, and the very impressive feat of a “reverse Chekhov’s gun,” where a gun is shot off in Act One and contextualized later in Act Three. In short, it is an absolute joy.

