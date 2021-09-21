CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Price Is Right on the New Showtime and Paramount+ Bundle, But It Won’t Last

By Savannah Salazar
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the streaming wars rage on, one must be prepared for alliances to form. The Disney bundle already has a leg up with three services in one, but now, ViacomCBS is entering the field with its own alliance/bundle: Paramount+ and Showtime. Launched today, the new Paramount+ and Showtime bundle is...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

IATSE Strike Wouldn’t Hit HBO, Showtime, BET & Starz Shows: “You Won’t Be A Scab”, Union Tells Members

EXCLUSIVE: As tensions rise over a possible crippling IATSE strike against film and television production companies and an authorization vote looms, the union is making it crystal clear to members that not all productions would come to a stop if the picket lines go up. As talks stalled on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the below-the-line union explained in a comprehensive presentation to various locals this week that a strike wouldn’t hit premium cable, at least not right away. “If you are working on commercials or for HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, BET or another company...
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Showtime Officially Orders Let the Right One In Series

Showtime’s series adaptation of the modern vampire classic Let the Right One In is officially a go, getting a series order. Bloody Disgusting reports that Showtime has officially ordered a series adaptation of the 2004 horror novel by Swedish writer John Ajvide Lindqvist, which he adapted into the screenplay for the 2008 film — itself adapted into 2010 American film by Matt Reeves.
TV SERIES
TechCrunch

ViacomCBS unveils a Paramount+ and Showtime streaming bundle, starting at $9.99 per month

This deal will run through October 20, a representative from the company told TechCrunch, and those who subscribe with this discounted pricing will be locked in at that price even after the deal expires. Each bundle will cost about 38% less than if you were to subscribe to Paramount+ and Showtime separately. Showtime alone costs $10.99 per month, so the bundle could motivate Showtime subscribers to check out the newer Paramount+, which includes shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which broke records at the Emmy’s this week, “Star Trek: The Original Series” and “The Good Fight.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Price Is Right#Paramount Bundle#Showtime#Paramount Premium Plan
Variety

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: You Can’t Outsmart the Bachelor Cinematic Universe

Somewhere in a Party City in Sayulita, Mexico, an ABC executive takes off a novelty-size sombrero and screams at her assistant:. “No! This theme isn’t right! ‘I Wish You Would Have Expressed-a Your Feelings Fiesta’? It’s a slant rhyme, it’s barely a theme, and honestly, it’s a bad look. I’m not having these tiny influencers walking around in traditional Mexican garb! You need to do better. You need to THINK. You need to INNOVATE.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
The Hollywood Reporter

IMDb TV Launches in U.K., Eyes Global Rollout

IMDb TV has made its first trip overseas. Amazon’s advertising-supported free streaming service has launched in the U.K., the platform’s first international territory outside North America, and will be available to British audiences first via the Prime Video app and later via a standalone app on Fire TV. The launch slate includes original U.S. shows, such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, alongside a library of movies and TV shows, including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community and 2 Broke Girls. IMDb...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Partners With Storytelling Platform Dorian to Create User-Generated Games (Exclusive)

Lionsgate is partnering with the storytelling platform Dorian to create user-generated, interactive games and events inspired by popular Lionsgate films. The first IP to get transformed into a user-created game is the Blair Witch franchise. Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31, creators in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and the Philippines will be able to submit their Blair Witch fan fiction for a chance to get their story made into a game on the Dorian platform — and have a meeting with a senior motion picture executive at Lionsgate, who will be announced at a later date. Creators must write their stories based...
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

Please Watch the Unfiltered Joy Machine That Is The Goes Wrong Show

According to Plato — or at least according to what the internet claims Plato said — “Even the gods love jokes.” In truth, there is no greater proof of the sacrifices we make for comedy than The Goes Wrong Show, which also proves Plato’s other quote, “Even the gods hate the Cornley Drama Society.” The show, created by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, is more than just funny. It is an absolutely decadent comedic feast, able to pull off jokes, gags, goofs, tricks, stunts, antics, an abundance of farce, and the very impressive feat of a “reverse Chekhov’s gun,” where a gun is shot off in Act One and contextualized later in Act Three. In short, it is an absolute joy.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Ranking the New Succession Posters by How Much They Have Ruined My Day

The promotional materials for the upcoming third season of Succession want you to know that the HBO drama is going to be all about taking sides this year. The Roy family — which until now was a united front, at least in its shared background of being fucked up by Logan (Brian Cox) — is now cleaved in two, with characters taking sides. In the season three trailer, Shiv (Sarah Snook) calls Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) attempted takedown of their father a “big war.” There’s talk of being on “the side of good or evil,” even though this is billionaires we’re talking about: It’s evil versus also-evil. The promotional cast-ensemble poster, released earlier this month, shows the family cleaved in two with a literal dividing line running through the center.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Harder They Fall Trailer: Shoot ’Em Up Style (Oops!)

Saddle’s waiting. Jump on a pony and ride with Regina King in the teaser for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. The action Western follows an leather-draped, all Black coalition of outlaws led by Idris Elba as Rufus Buck. The teaser sees King and Lakeith Stanfield taking out a prison train with ease, guns slinging. Jonathan Majors also stars as Nat Love, a wandering “angel who hunts down those who trespass against him,” including his old enemy Rufus. Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole round out the star-powered cast. The Harder They Fall is written and directed by Jeymes Samuel in his feature film debut. The British filmmaker and musician who performs under “The Bullitts,” previously helmed the 2013 short film They Die By Dawn, a Western starring Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito, which accompanied his album that year. Samuel also produces the project with James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and the first husband of Houston, Texas Jay-Z. The Harder They Fall opens in theaters and streams on Netflix this autumn.
MOVIES
Vulture

Watch the Trailer for Phoebe Robinson’s Sorry, Harriet Tubman Comedy Special

In the trailer for her debut solo stand-up comedy special, Phoebe Robinson is just glad to get out of the house and have some time away from her boyfriend. “I love him, but we quarantined for 15 months. Don’t nobody wanna live the Martin Scorsese cut of a relationship!” The HBO Max Original special, called Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman finds the 2 Dope Queens comedian and author exploring “therapy, interracial dating, reparations, hanging out with Michelle Obama, aging out of watching civil rights movies,” and her thoughts on some of these subjects might explain the title of her special. Like how she’s got some notes on reparations: “I can’t do summer Fridays when I have 40 acres and a mule!” Sorry, Harriet Tubman debuts October 14 on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Best Cameras for Filmmakers: Affordable Options for All Budgets

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. One of the greatest benefits of ever-improving technology is the fact that now the average person can afford to buy a professional quality video camera. Finding the perfect camera that gets the job done can be a bit daunting. With so many options to choose from, and tons of customer reviews to sort through, it’s easy to get confused — which is exactly where we...
NFL
Variety

From Roald Dahl to Studio Space, Netflix’s Reverse British Invasion Is a Mixed Blessing

It is no coincidence that Netflix’s most headline-grabbing acquisitions in recent years have both been U.K.-based properties: from the Roald Dahl Story Company, which owns the deceased author’s beloved stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” to the acquisition of “Kickass” creator Mark Millar’s comics publisher Millarworld in 2017. Because, as the Emmys demonstrated earlier this month when “The Crown” won no less than seven awards, the “special relationship” between Netflix and the U.K. has never been stronger. Many of the streamer’s most popular shows are British-based, from “Bridgerton” to “Sex Education” to “The Witcher,” and the streamer has committed...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Shang-Chi Just Beat Black Widow to Become the COVID Era’s Biggest Hit

Over its surprise fourth weekend atop the North American box office, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings flexed its superpower to continue conjuring significant audiences, surpassing fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Black Widow as the biggest hit of both 2021 and the COVID-19 era. The wuxia-surged $200 million action-fantasy, which stars Canadian Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu as superherodom’s most skilled martial artist/valet parker, came in ahead of industry estimates with a three-day total of $13.2 million — racking up a cumulative $196.4 million since its release, according to Comscore, to handily overtake Black Widow’s $186.7 million domestic record. (Although, caveat, the Scarlett Johansson stand-alone prequel has taken in an additional $125 million via paid rentals on Disney+.) Shang-Chi also upset the only other major title entering wide release this weekend, Universal’s poorly reviewed big-screen blowup of the Broadway smash Dear Evan Hansen, which earned an abysmal $7.5 million in 3,364 theaters to claim the No. 2 spot.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy