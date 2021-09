Many celebrities have turned to the wine, beer, and spirits industry as a way to leverage their fanbase into incredible profits. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner, the supermodel and television personality who rose to fame alongside her family on the hit reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," became the latest to enter the fold, making her first foray into the liquor business with a buzzy new brand of tequila that has been the talk of the industry — in both good ways and bad.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO